Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

This week the writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview another major matchup against the Buffalo Bills, as the Patriots are coming off two lopsided losses to their divisional rivals and badly need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Can the Patriots capture their signs of life on offense against Minnesota and apply them against the Bill defense?

Not sure if "capture" is the right word but they certainly showed signs of life. The Bills defense, specifically against the pass, is much better than Minnesota's, so that will be a bigger test for Mac Jones and his weapons. But there were things to build on from last Thursday: improved play from the O-line and Mac spreading the ball to name two. There was also plenty to clean up but there's no place like home to do that. -Fred Kirsch

If the Patriots can continue to protect Mac Jones moving forward the passing game can continue to have some success. -Paul Perillo

Yes and no. My big thing for the Patriots offense in this game is that they can't rely on their core concepts against a Bills staff than knows them inside and out. They'll need to have some wrinkles for Buffalo, who has owned them defensively even going back to the end of the Brady era. Patricia needs to have a few tweaks to their core plays to throw Buffalo off, or they'll struggle to move the ball. -Evan Lazar

The Patriots can definitely build on their signs of life on offense against Minnesota and apply it versus the Bills. The Bills defense has a lot of injuries especially in the secondary that could lead to opportunities on offense to air it out. Also the loss of Von Miller is a huge break for the Patriots and hopefully they can take advantage of it. -Tamara Brown