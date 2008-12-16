Welker and Gostkowski selected to Pro Bowl squad

Welker is the fifth Patriots wide receiver to earn Pro Bowl honors since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, joining Randy Moss (2007), Troy Brown (2001), Terry Glenn (1999) and Stanley Morgan (1979-80 and 1986-87). Welker ranks second in the NFL with 102 receptions so far this season - the second highest single-season total in team history behind his franchise-record 112 receptions last year. Welker is the eighth player in NFL history to record back-to-back 100-catch seasons and is the first player to achieve the feat with the Patriots. He is on pace for 117 receptions this season, a total that would set a new single-season franchise mark. Welker has totaled a team-high 1,071 receiving yards this season, becoming the first player in team history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons (1,175 yards in 2007). He caught at least six passes in each of the first 11 games of the 2008 season, becoming the first player in NFL history to begin a season with that many consecutive games of six or more receptions. Welker was acquired by the Patriots from the Miami Dolphins on March 5, 2007, in exchange for second- and seventh-round selections in the 2007 NFL Draft. Last season, his 112 receptions set an NFL record for the most receptions by a player in his first season with a team. Since joining the Patriots he has caught 214 passes - more than any other player in the NFL over that span (2007-present).