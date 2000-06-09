Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Jun 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Busy year for the Patriots

It’s calm in Foxborough right now, but that has not been the case since the start of 2000. In addition to bringing in a new coaching staff, New England has signed more than 40 players to contracts since early February.

Jun 08, 2000 at 10:00 PM

It's calm in Foxborough right now, but that has not been the case since the start of 2000. In addition to bringing in a new coaching staff, New England has signed more than 40 players to contracts since early February. The team also parted ways with 20 players during that stretch.

Here is a complete list of team transactions since the start of the year.

**6/6**CB Evan Howell waived
**5/30**CB J'Juan Cherry waived
**5/25**P Kareem Anderson waived
WR Ryan Shaw waived
LB Barrin Simpson waived
**5/19**G Kendell Mack waived
LB Matt Back waived
C Seneca Gray waived
LB Rashaun Matthews waived
**5/18**Lionel Vital hired as national college scout
**5/17**Patriots withdraw offer from RB Derrick Cullors
**5/12**Kareem Anderson signed
**5/8**DE Jon Harris signed
**5/4**LB Barrin Simpson signed
QB Brian Kuklick waived
CB Robbie Duncan waived
**5/1**VP of Player Personnel Bobby Grier and Director of Pro Scouting Dave Uyrus fired
**4/28**CB Antonio Langham signed
**4/25**LB Matt Beck signed
WR Shockmain Davis signed
C Seneca Gray signed
CB Evan Howell signed
S Rodney Rideau signed
CB Mike Woods signed
**4/19**G Adam Davis signed
G Rob Gatrell signed
G Terrance Beadles signed
T Ryan Tujague signed
TE Chris Eitzmann signed
WR Matt Bumgardner signed
WR Ryan Shaw signed
WR Martinez Williams signed
DL Maurice Anderson signed
DL Reggie Grimes signed
DE Scott Pospisil signed
LB Roshaun Matthews signed
LB Maugaula Tuitele signed
LB Jamel Smith signed
LB John Eskridge signed
CB Robbie Duncan signed
P James Kibble signed
K Chad Holleman signed
LS Lonnie Paxton signed
**4/10**C/G Lance Scott signed
TE/LS Mike Bartrum waived
**4/4**CB Kato Serwanga signed
**3/23**LB Tedy Bruschi signed
T Zefross Moss waived
**3/20**T Grant Williams signed
**3/17**LB Vernon Crawford waived
**3/13**T Ed Ellis signed
WR Sean Morey signed
LB John Munch signed
CB Terry Billups waived
**3/9**WR/KR Aaron Bailey signed
**3/8**LB Chris Slade restructured contract
**3/7**CB Corey Ivy waived
**3/3**TE Eric Bjornson signed
TE Rob Tardio signed
QB Brian Kuklick signed
**2/28**WR Troy Brown signed
**2/22**RB Lamont Warren released
**2/16**Mike Woicik named Strength and Conditioning coach
Markus Paul named Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach
**2/14**RB Raymont Harris signed
**2/11**Scott Pioli named Assistant Director of Player Personnel
**2/10**S Lawyer Milloy signed
T Bruce Armstrong waived
TE Ben Coates waived
**2/9**Dick Rehbein named Quarterbacks Coach
**2/1**Charlie Weis named Offensive Coordinator
Eric Mangini named Defensive Backs Coach
**1/29**Strength and Conditioning Coach Johnny Parker let go
**1/27**Bill Belichick named Head Coach
**1/3**Head Coach Pete Carroll fired
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

After losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, the Patriots have a number of intriguing new faces that could help make the secondary a 2022 strength.

news

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Some of the newest members of the Patriots offense are getting familiar with their team, teammates and the area this spring.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

The Patriots held a shorter practice on Tuesday but were still able to get in some work on both sides of the ball.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Highlights from Day 4 of Patriots OTAs

Watch highlights from Day 4 of the Patriots second week of offseason team activities as Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor run routes and catch passes from Mac Jones on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.

Press Pass: Players focus on fundamentals and conditioning at OTAs

Patriots players discuss the importance of focusing on fundamentals and conditioning during OTAs on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 5/31: "Just working on getting better each day"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Malcolm Butler 5/31: "Just here to work and do my job"

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 5/31: "We are going to have a lot of fun this offseason"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

DeVante Parker 5/31: "We're all pushing one another just to get better each day"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising