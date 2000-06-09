Busy year for the Patriots

It's calm in Foxborough right now, but that has not been the case since the start of 2000. In addition to bringing in a new coaching staff, New England has signed more than 40 players to contracts since early February. The team also parted ways with 20 players during that stretch.
Here is a complete list of team transactions since the start of the year.
|**6/6**
|CB Evan Howell waived
|**5/30**
|CB J'Juan Cherry waived
|**5/25**
|P Kareem Anderson waived
|WR Ryan Shaw waived
|LB Barrin Simpson waived
|**5/19**
|G Kendell Mack waived
|LB Matt Back waived
|C Seneca Gray waived
|LB Rashaun Matthews waived
|**5/18**
|Lionel Vital hired as national college scout
|**5/17**
|Patriots withdraw offer from RB Derrick Cullors
|**5/12**
|Kareem Anderson signed
|**5/8**
|DE Jon Harris signed
|**5/4**
|LB Barrin Simpson signed
|QB Brian Kuklick waived
|CB Robbie Duncan waived
|**5/1**
|VP of Player Personnel Bobby Grier and Director of Pro Scouting Dave Uyrus fired
|**4/28**
|CB Antonio Langham signed
|**4/25**
|LB Matt Beck signed
|WR Shockmain Davis signed
|C Seneca Gray signed
|CB Evan Howell signed
|S Rodney Rideau signed
|CB Mike Woods signed
|**4/19**
|G Adam Davis signed
|G Rob Gatrell signed
|G Terrance Beadles signed
|T Ryan Tujague signed
|TE Chris Eitzmann signed
|WR Matt Bumgardner signed
|WR Ryan Shaw signed
|WR Martinez Williams signed
|DL Maurice Anderson signed
|DL Reggie Grimes signed
|DE Scott Pospisil signed
|LB Roshaun Matthews signed
|LB Maugaula Tuitele signed
|LB Jamel Smith signed
|LB John Eskridge signed
|CB Robbie Duncan signed
|P James Kibble signed
|K Chad Holleman signed
|LS Lonnie Paxton signed
|**4/10**
|C/G Lance Scott signed
|TE/LS Mike Bartrum waived
|**4/4**
|CB Kato Serwanga signed
|**3/23**
|LB Tedy Bruschi signed
|T Zefross Moss waived
|**3/20**
|T Grant Williams signed
|**3/17**
|LB Vernon Crawford waived
|**3/13**
|T Ed Ellis signed
|WR Sean Morey signed
|LB John Munch signed
|CB Terry Billups waived
|**3/9**
|WR/KR Aaron Bailey signed
|**3/8**
|LB Chris Slade restructured contract
|**3/7**
|CB Corey Ivy waived
|**3/3**
|TE Eric Bjornson signed
|TE Rob Tardio signed
|QB Brian Kuklick signed
|**2/28**
|WR Troy Brown signed
|**2/22**
|RB Lamont Warren released
|**2/16**
|Mike Woicik named Strength and Conditioning coach
|Markus Paul named Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach
|**2/14**
|RB Raymont Harris signed
|**2/11**
|Scott Pioli named Assistant Director of Player Personnel
|**2/10**
|S Lawyer Milloy signed
|T Bruce Armstrong waived
|TE Ben Coates waived
|**2/9**
|Dick Rehbein named Quarterbacks Coach
|**2/1**
|Charlie Weis named Offensive Coordinator
|Eric Mangini named Defensive Backs Coach
|**1/29**
|Strength and Conditioning Coach Johnny Parker let go
|**1/27**
|Bill Belichick named Head Coach
|**1/3**
|Head Coach Pete Carroll fired