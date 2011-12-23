DB Sterling Moore and DE Alex Silvestro Signed to 53-Man Roster; DB Vincent Fuller Released

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that DB Sterling Moore and DE Alex Silvestro have been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, DB Vincent Fuller has been released.

Moore, 21, has spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Patriots this season. He has played in five games with three starts and registered six total tackles.

Moore, 5-10, 205 pounds, originally signed with Oakland as a rookie free agent on July 28 out of Southern Methodist. After being released by Oakland following training camp, he spent the first few weeks of the season on the Oakland practice squad and then joined the New England practice squad on Oct. 5.

Silvestro, 23, was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 28. Silvestro, 6-3, 267 pounds, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on July 27, 2011 and released on Sept. 3, 2011. He began his career at Rutgers as a linebacker before moving to defensive end and defensive tackle. As a senior in 2010, he had 56 total tackles, 14.5 for a loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Fuller, 29, is in his seventh NFL season after entering the NFL as a fourth round draft pick (108th overall) of the Tennessee Titans out of Virginia Tech in 2005. He was signed by the Patriots on Dec. 21. After being released by Tennessee on Sept.3, 2011, Fuller signed with Detroit on Oct. 6 but injured his elbow in an Oct. 10 game vs. Chicago and was placed on injured reserve. He was taken off the injured reserve list when he was released by Detroit on Dec. 6.