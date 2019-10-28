Dont'a Hightower meets four-year old boy with Type 1 Diabetes

The Sherry family's lives were turned upside down last November when their 3-year-old son, Camden, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Now a year later, the Foxborough natives can associate this time of year with much better memories.

Fresh off the practice field Oct. 25, Dont'a Hightower surprised Camden, now 4, his 6-year-old sister Annalise, his mother, Brittany, and his father, Luke, during a tour of Gillette Stadium. Diabetes is a cause close to Hightower as his mother, L'Tanya, has Type 2 Diabetes. Hightower hosts an annual Monday Night Football Watch Party to benefit the American Diabetes Association and described the experience of meeting Camden and his family as humbling.

"My mom has had diabetes for multiple years now, so I understand the trials and tribulations of diabetes," Dont'a said. "That burden on anyone is hard enough, let alone a child and his family."

During the visit, Dont'a chatted with the family, took photos and gifted Camden his pair of practice-worn gloves. Camden put the gloves on immediately and was still wearing them when the family left the stadium later that afternoon.