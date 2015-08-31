Join the Patriots Cheerleaders for their Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party on September 18!

Save the date - you don't want to miss this exciting event! Meet the Patriots Cheerleading squad at their Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party on Friday, September 18. The event will take place at Howl at the Moon at Patriot Place and will kick off at 7:30pm. See the Patriots Cheerleaders perform, take photos and get your calendar autographed by the squad! The 2016 Swimsuit Calendar is reversible and features 25 beautiful photos of the Patriots Cheerleaders. The calendar will be sold at the event and you can also purchase it here.