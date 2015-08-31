Official website of the New England Patriots

Join the Patriots Cheerleaders for their Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party on September 18!

The Annual Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party will be held Friday, September 18 at 7:30pm at Howl at the Moon at Patriot Place - and you're invited!

Aug 31, 2015 at 06:32 AM
300x250-cheercal-2016preorder.jpg

Save the date - you don't want to miss this exciting event!  Meet the Patriots Cheerleading squad at their Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party on Friday, September 18.  The event will take place at Howl at the Moon at Patriot Place and will kick off at 7:30pm.  See the Patriots Cheerleaders perform, take photos and get your calendar autographed by the squad!  The 2016 Swimsuit Calendar is reversible and features 25 beautiful photos of the Patriots Cheerleaders.  The calendar will be sold at the event and you can also purchase it here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

