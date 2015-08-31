Join the Patriots Cheerleaders for their Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party on September 18!

Save the date - you don't want to miss this exciting event! Meet the Patriots Cheerleading squad at their Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party on Friday, September 18. The event will take place at Howl at the Moon at Patriot Place and will kick off at 7:30pm. See the Patriots Cheerleaders perform, take photos and get your calendar autographed by the squad! The 2016 Swimsuit Calendar is reversible and features 25 beautiful photos of the Patriots Cheerleaders. The calendar will be sold at the event and you can also purchase it here.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve
Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review
After finalizing the 2022 Squad, the Patriots Cheerleaders hit the ground running with weekly practices and making appearances all around New England.
Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2022 Squad
The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2022 season.
Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing
The search for the 2022 New England Patriots Cheerleaders has begun and Preliminary Auditions are completely virtual this year! This has helped allow for unique opportunities that did not exist previously.
2021 Patriots Cheerleaders Year in Review
2021 brought a unique set of challenges and triumphs to the Patriots Cheerleaders.
Brazilian Patriots Cheerleader Lara recently visited Brazil to spread some Patriots cheer
Even though I was the cheerleading director for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube and always loved the Patriots, I never dreamed of becoming a Patriots Cheerleader. But in 2017, after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, a good friend messaged me and said, "The Patriots cheerleading squad was missing one thing ... you!"
Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service
On December 11, the Patriots Cheerleaders participated in a Day of Service to help spread some holiday cheer. The day entailed groups of cheerleaders volunteering together at four local organizations.
Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad
The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.
Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders
The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23.
Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride
The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride.
Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti
The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine
In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.
Latest News
Trending Video
In Case You Missed It
Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022
The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.