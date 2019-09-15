Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Week 2 - Patriots at Dolphins

With Antonio Brown practicing this week it appears the best receiver in the NFL will make his Patriots debut despite a week where he not only was signed but also faced a new civil lawsuit. While the legal process and NFL investigation run their course, Brown will begin to assimilate into New England's offense. From a purely football perspective, Brown is a perfect fit for the Patriots attack, capable of playing any of the receiver spots and adding an element of fantastic explosiveness. Despite Brown's talent there will likely still be a learning curve as he adjusts to the new playbook. Expect the Patriots to get his feet wet (and hopefully not frozen) at the very least. After hanging 33 on the Steelers there's no critical need to thrust Brown right into the fire, but if he is able to jump right in and play a significant role, the potential of what this 2019 offense can do will be through the roof.