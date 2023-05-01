Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.
Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie roundup
According to various reports, the Patriots have rounded out their roster with three undrafted rookie additions.
Film Review: Patriots First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez Has the Makings of a Shutdown Corner
The Patriots hit a home run in the first round by selecting one of the top corners in the draft.
Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft
A thought on all 12 draft selections for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft and other big-picture draft takeaways.
Transcript: Isaiah Bolden Conference Call 4/29
New England Patriots seventh round draft pick Isaiah Bolden addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.
Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29
Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
'23 Draft Day 3: Pats tack to offense, special teams
After focusing on the defense through the draft's first two days, the Patriots addressed their offense and specialists on the final day.
Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks
See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.
Transcript: Ameer Speed Conference Call 4/29
New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Ameer Speed addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.
Transcript: DeMario Douglas Conference Call 4/29
New England Patriots sixth round draft pick DeMario Douglas addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.
Transcript: Bryce Baringer Conference Call 4/29
New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Bryce Baringer addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.
