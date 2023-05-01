Official website of the New England Patriots

Film Review: Patriots First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez Has the Makings of a Shutdown Corner

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft

'23 Draft Day 3: Pats tack to offense, special teams

Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29: "The opportunity is yours, it's up to you to make the most of it"

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Robert Kraft FaceTime's Meek Mill with Patriots Draft Picks

Inside the Draft Room: Rounds Two and Three

College Highlights: Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State

College Highlights: Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State

College Highlights: Ameer Speed, DB, Michigan State

College Highlights: DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty

College Highlights: Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

College Highlights: Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

College Highlights: Jake Andrews, C, Troy

Recapping Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Three of the NFL Draft

'23 Draft Day 2: Pats take two more defenders

Bill Belichick 4/28: "We'll continue to make improvements and help our team any way we can"

Analysis: Pats putting focus on defense

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

May 01, 2023 at 01:18 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

First Round, 17th Overall: CB Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez_Christian

Christian Gonzalez

#- CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Oregon

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

Related Links

Second Round, 46th Overall: DE Keion White

gatech_white_keion

Keion White

#- EDGE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 280 lbs
  • College: Georgia Tech

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Third Round, 76th Overall: LB/S Marte Mapu

mapu

Marte Mapu

#- LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Sacramento State

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Fourth Round, 107th Overall: C Jake Andrews

Andrews_Jake

Jake Andrews

#- C

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 319 lbs
  • College: Troy

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Fourth Round, 112th Overall: K Chad Ryland

maryland_ryland_chad

Chad Ryland

#- K

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 191 lbs
  • College: Maryland

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Fourth Round, 117th Overall: G Sidy Sow

headshot-emu_sow_sidy

Sidy Sow

#- G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 326 lbs
  • College: Eastern Michigan

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Fifth Round, 144th Overall: G Atonio Mafi

ucla_mafi_atonio

Atonio Mafi

#- G

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 338 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Sixth Round, 187th Overall: WR Kayshon Boutte

Photo by: Rebecca Warren

Kayshon Boutte

#- WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: LSU

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Sixth Round, 192nd Overall: P Bryce Baringer

michstate_baringer_bryce

Bryce Baringer

#- P

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Sixth Round, 210th Overall: WR Demario Douglas

Douglas_Demario

Demario Douglas

#- WR

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • College: Liberty

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Sixth Round, 214th Overall: CB Ameer Speed

ameer-speedimage (3)

Ameer Speed

#- DB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 209 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Seventh Round, 245th Overall: CB Isaiah Bolden

Isaiah_bolden_jsu-headshot

Isaiah Bolden

#- CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Jackson State University

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

