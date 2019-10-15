News Blitz 10/15: Reported tight end moves, Harry potential impact

Mike Reiss has the Patriots re-signing Benjamin Watson, a move that could give the offense a boost, especially in the middle of the field where receivers have struggled to separate and make consistent plays.
The Boston Globe's Jim McBride has N'Keal Harry ready to return to practice. It should be a nice boost for the receiving corps to add a new skillset to the mix. Expect Harry to compete with Jakobi Meyers for snaps once he's eligible to return to game action.
Ian Rapoport also has the Pats signing tight end Eric Tomlinson, a big blocking tight end who should help offset the loss of the second fullback this season.
The reported signings of Watson and Tomlinson comes on the heels of a report from Mike Giardi that Matt LaCosse will be out for at least a few weeks with a sprained MCL. There was only one known roster spot though, so if both tight ends are to be signed someone else will have to be cut.
The addition of the two tight ends could quickly alter the look of both the passing and rushing offenses.
Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald relays Tom Brady won't lobby Rob Gronkowski for a return. Time is quickly running out on Gronk to return this year even if he wanted to.
Jeff Howe breaks down some defensive trends that have made the Patriots defense so impressive this season. The numbers are really astounding.
Phil Perry hands out his report card for the Patriots win over the Giants. Tough grade for the tight ends and likely why there's been some movement there over the long weekend.
Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard analyzes what Watson and Harry could mean for the offense.