Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 26 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Full Jets vs. Patriots highlights: NFL Week 7

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Mac Jones 10/24: "We're going to keep making progress"

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Press Pass: Patriots win 54-13

J.J. Taylor plows in for the 1-yard TD

Can't-Miss Play: N'Keal Harry absolutely Mosses defender

Kendrick Bourne with a spectacular catch for a 46-yard Gain vs. New York Jets

J.J. Taylor rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. New York Jets

News Blitz 10/15: Reported tight end moves, Harry potential impact

Oct 15, 2019 at 09:21 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20191015_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

Mike Reiss has the Patriots re-signing Benjamin Watson, a move that could give the offense a boost, especially in the middle of the field where receivers have struggled to separate and make consistent plays.

The Boston Globe's Jim McBride has N'Keal Harry ready to return to practice. It should be a nice boost for the receiving corps to add a new skillset to the mix. Expect Harry to compete with Jakobi Meyers for snaps once he's eligible to return to game action.

Ian Rapoport also has the Pats signing tight end Eric Tomlinson, a big blocking tight end who should help offset the loss of the second fullback this season.

The reported signings of Watson and Tomlinson comes on the heels of a report from Mike Giardi that Matt LaCosse will be out for at least a few weeks with a sprained MCL. There was only one known roster spot though, so if both tight ends are to be signed someone else will have to be cut.

The addition of the two tight ends could quickly alter the look of both the passing and rushing offenses.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald relays Tom Brady won't lobby Rob Gronkowski for a return. Time is quickly running out on Gronk to return this year even if he wanted to.

Jeff Howe breaks down some defensive trends that have made the Patriots defense so impressive this season. The numbers are really astounding.

Phil Perry hands out his report card for the Patriots win over the Giants. Tough grade for the tight ends and likely why there's been some movement there over the long weekend.

Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard analyzes what Watson and Harry could mean for the offense.

Tweets of Notes

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots Deliver Highest-Rated Weekly Program in the Boston Market in Dominant Victory over the Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Twitter Question of The Week

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Coach Belichick answers an interesting Twitter question involving a pen with Scott Zolak.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the running game and other key plays from New England's win over the New York Jets. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 29th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Go behind the scenes for the sights and sounds from the New England Patriots 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

Steve Belichick 10/26: "Win or lose you have to keep pushing forward"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Josh McDaniels on Chargers defense 10/26: "You just got to be disciplined"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Jerod Mayo on Austin Ekeler 10/26: "He is one of the top backs in my opinion"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising