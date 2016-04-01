Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Jones and Douglas connect for 21-yards via underneath route

Ezekiel Elliott 15-yard catch and run moves Patriots inside Colts 10-yard line

Chad Ryland's 24-yard FG pulls Pats within a point vs. Colts

Mac Jones shows off his wheels on a 15-yard scramble

News Blitz 4/1: Pats add 'Pot Roast' to menu

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Apr 01, 2016 at 03:45 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots aggressive offseason approach continues as the team added another big-name player in defensive tackle Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton. Clearly the Patriots desire to improve the depth on the interior of the defensive line was evident considering Knighton is one of several veterans at the position the team has pursued in recent weeks after losing Akiem Hicks, Sealver Siliga and failing to sign Nick Fairley.

The Boston Globe has the report on Knighton.

ESPNBoston.com points out New England's aggressiveness this spring in compiling its 90-man roster. The Patriots recently worked out veteran linebacker **Andy Mulumba**. CSNNE.com says the Patriots might have an interesting chemistry test in 2016 given all the new bodies.

WEEI.com compiles a list of the worst free agent signings of the Bill Belichick era.

Finally, CSNNE.com has news of Nate Ebner’s trip to Hong Kong for his return to rugby.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

