News Blitz 4/1: Pats add 'Pot Roast' to menu

The Patriots aggressive offseason approach continues as the team added another big-name player in defensive tackle Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton. Clearly the Patriots desire to improve the depth on the interior of the defensive line was evident considering Knighton is one of several veterans at the position the team has pursued in recent weeks after losing Akiem Hicks, Sealver Siliga and failing to sign Nick Fairley.
The Boston Globe has the report on Knighton.
ESPNBoston.com points out New England's aggressiveness this spring in compiling its 90-man roster. The Patriots recently worked out veteran linebacker **Andy Mulumba**. CSNNE.com says the Patriots might have an interesting chemistry test in 2016 given all the new bodies.