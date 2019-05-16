News Blitz 5/16: Collins back for second tour

The Patriots have often brought players back for a second stint – and sometimes more. Patrick Chung is one example, and it looks like Jamie Collins will be the latest to return home.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots will bring the linebacker back to Foxborough, where he will compete for a roster spot in New England. NBC Sports Boston wonders if Collins can have the same type of success Chung had in his second act. The Boston Sports Journal wonders what kind of role might be waiting for Collins this time around.
Elsewhere, the Providence Journal has James Develin ready for whatever role comes his way.
The Athletic offers 10 questions the Patriots must answer before the 2019 season.
MassLive.com takes part in the always-fun exercise of projecting the 53-man roster despite the fact that it's still May.
WEEI.com looks at how the drafting of punter Jake Bailey might impact Stephen Gostkowski.