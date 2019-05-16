Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 23 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 25 - 11:59 PM

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

News Blitz 5/16: Collins back for second tour

May 16, 2019 at 10:51 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20190516_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

The Patriots have often brought players back for a second stint – and sometimes more. Patrick Chung is one example, and it looks like Jamie Collins will be the latest to return home.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots will bring the linebacker back to Foxborough, where he will compete for a roster spot in New England. NBC Sports Boston wonders if Collins can have the same type of success Chung had in his second act. The Boston Sports Journal wonders what kind of role might be waiting for Collins this time around.

Elsewhere, the Providence Journal has James Develin ready for whatever role comes his way.

The Athletic offers 10 questions the Patriots must answer before the 2019 season.

MassLive.com takes part in the always-fun exercise of projecting the 53-man roster despite the fact that it's still May.

WEEI.com looks at how the drafting of punter Jake Bailey might impact Stephen Gostkowski.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 4/22: New jersey numbers are coming

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/21: Patriots hope to find depth through NFL Draft

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/20: Multiple Patriot players report to voluntary offseason program

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/19: Which defensive prospects would be a good fit in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/12: Will the Patriots make a trade prior to the draft?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/9: What are the Patriots draft options if they don't take a quarterback?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/8: What does Julian Edelman's future hold?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/7: How to bolster the secondary

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Patriots News Blitz 4/22: New jersey numbers are coming

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

Patriots News Blitz 4/21: Patriots hope to find depth through NFL Draft

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

A father-son bond turned dream birthday surprise

Patriot's defensive back Jonathan Jones surprises his father Stacey with his dream car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442, for his birthday.

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising