NFL Notes: Gilmore plot thickens

A week away offered little change in the situation between the Patriots and Stephon Gilmore, but that doesn't mean there weren't any developments worth monitoring. While Gilmore remains under contract as he's set to enter the final year of his five-year deal, he also remains steadfast in his belief that he deserves more than the $7 million base salary he's due to earn in 2021.

The latest, and perhaps most impactful action from Gilmore came a little more than a week ago when he discussed his situation with former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson. In an exchange that Anderson relayed via Twitter, Gilmore said "I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out. Every player should be paid what they're worth. That's just how it is. Hopefully we can find some common ground and get it situated. I just know what I bring to the table and my style of play. Right now I'm just trying to focus on myself and make sure I'm good mentally and physically."

Gilmore added that he wasn't seeking a trade but what I found most telling was a comment he closed with regarding his health. Gilmore will be 31 in September and is coming off a major injury, a torn quad that required surgery. Anderson asked about his status and if he would be 100 percent for camp, and his response struck an ominous tone.

"I feel stronger than I've ever felt since the surgery. I've been running a lot, building full speed," Gilmore said before perhaps offering some insight into his summer plans. "We'll see; if I need to be. But I also don't want to push it."

Gilmore saying he'll be ready for camp if he needs to be struck me as a fallback for the corner should he not receive the bump in pay or extension he's looking for. If nothing is resolved before camp opens next week, Gilmore could attempt to circumvent the fines that would come with a holdout by reporting as normal but remaining off the field due to lingering concerns with his quad.

In other words, he would be holding out without actually holding out. That would allow him to avoid paying big money in fines while continuing to negotiate with some sort of leverage.

Most people following the team believe this situation will be resolved easily and quickly, but I'm not as optimistic. Gilmore appears determined to add significant money to his 2021 salary – likely more than incentives alone could provide. An extension may not be in the Patriots best interests given Gilmore's age and uncertain health, so it's possible that the corner remains on the sideline through camp and perhaps beyond.