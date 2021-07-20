Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

I'm confused. Everyone is predicting we will see Jones at some point starting this season. With that said doesn't that mean Cam failed again and it's another bad season in New England? If that's the case and we basically know Cam can't get it done let's just move on from Cam and let Jones learn the next few seasons with live action. We have a solid O-line so he shouldn't get hit much. Again if we believe Cam will fail we probably should have held off spending so much money on average players this past off season and saved it all for future studs once Jones gets that first season or two under his belt. I personally have some faith in Cam but that's just me. What's your opinion on these few issues I mentioned here? -Ron Scarlata

I've wondered the same, and the question I keep coming back to is what makes a successful season with Newton under center? How high is that bar? Because if you're going to miss the playoffs, I don't think it makes sense to do so while getting no experience for the quarterback you selected in the first round. But there's also not wanting to get Mac Jones killed and while the o-line is good as you pointed out, it's as much about the rookie being able to make protection calls and understand what the defense is doing as it is the physical talent and experience of his blockers.

The way I see it, there's two easy places to consider making the move to Mac. First is after the Bucs game. The Patriots have three winnable games before that tough challenge that will be hyped beyond all belief. If it's a slow and uninspiring first quarter of the season that looks too much like 2020, that could be a point to make a change. Or, if Newton shows some early promise, it might make sense to revisit a move after the Week 15 bye coming off a huge divisional game against the Bills. At that point, the 2021 Patriots' fate could be determined and if it's not what anyone was hoping for it's a good place to make the switch and give the rookie the last four games to get some experience.

Ultimately, Mac's a first-round pick and he's going to play at some point unless Newton has a major resurgence but it will be a fine line as to when it's time to give the rookie a look. -Mike Dussault

Hello! One thing that has been lingering on my mind lately while looking at the Patriots roster, and it is not the ever-intriguing QB or WR situation the team is currently facing. On the other side of the ball, I see too many defensive backs to start. With Adrian Phillips playing a hybrid linebacker position most of last year, will he be returning to safety to replace Chung? Or will it be second-year Dugger? At CB, I see Gilmore (his situation remains to be seen), rising star JC Jackson, and new Patriot Jalen Mills. Will the likes of Jonathan Jones get lost in the crowd here? How do you think the Patriots secondary will shape itself coming into the season? -Justin Roberts

I think it's important to note that the team sees all their cornerbacks and safeties as one defensive back group, and they love matching up against teams, so you can't put them into an easy box of starters and backups. Let's start with Dugger because I think he has the potential to be better than Chung and I see him as having fully-balanced safety potential which would be a huge plus to the defense. I think eventually he'll take over for McCourty on the back end, but we'll see how his deep coverage develops this year.

Phillips seems like he'll be more of the Chung role, which is really a linebacker role. After that trio of "safeties" and the two true outside corners in Gilmore and Jackson, there's just a whole lot of pieces to be moved around, starting with Jones and Mills, who should be significant factors. Then you wonder how Williams, Bryant, Colbert and Bledsoe could possibly fit. As I mentioned earlier, my only real concern for the secondary is if they need a true third outside corner, a role Jason McCourty held down capably over the last three years. He was thrust into action a lot, and if Jackson or Gilmore aren't available, their new depth will be tested. -Mike Dussault

If Mac Jones was going to earn the starting job in camp, do you think he'll have to show major strides in the first week to have a chance of doing so? -Tom Shaw-Mellors