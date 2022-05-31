OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots held a shorter practice on Tuesday but were still able to get in some work on both sides of the ball.

May 31, 2022 at 03:35 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).

The Patriots continued their offseason work in Foxborough on Tuesday with the media on hand to watch for the second time this spring. The overall vibe of the practice was quite similar to last week's with Bill Belichick spending much of his time with the offense and both Joe Judge and Matt Patricia usually close by as well. But that's where the similarities ended.

For starters, the team did its conditioning runs before practice rather than at the end as is traditionally the case. Then the workout ended after about an hour, which is about half the time the team normally spends on the field.

In terms of what took place, there seemed to be more installation going on than last week with the offense and defense spending the hour working on separate fields rather than going against one another. There was some focus on the running game at times with Patricia communicating with Mac Jones often during that period, appearing to provide the plays for the quarterback. The plays were run against a scout look on both fields.

The brief nature of the workout coupled with the emphasis on learning didn't offer as many noteworthy aspects as last week, but here are some things that caught my eye on a picture-perfect afternoon in Foxborough.

*There were some changes in terms of attendance as Adrian Phillips and Lawrence Guy were among a group of players on hand who weren't spotted last week. There looked to be about a dozen or so others not spotted including Matthew Judon, James White, Raekwon McMillan, Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, Davon Godchaux, Jabrill Peppers and N'Keal Harry. Judon, Wynn and Harry also missed last week's practice.

*With both Wynn and Brown not spotted the offensive line included Yodny Cajuste at left tackle and Justin Herron on the right side. Herron was the right tackle last week when Brown took Wynn's spot on the left side. The interior remained the same with Cole Strange, David Andrews and Mike Onwenu from left to right. Andrews is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but was more involved during this lighter workout than last week when James Ferentz took most of the reps.

*The pre-practice conditioning was quite a change for a team that generally wraps up the work day with runs on the far hills or with full-field sprints. The players spread out across both fields and ran a series of long conditioning runs ranging from 40-100 yards. Matthew Slater, Cody Davis, Brian Hoyer, Devin McCourty and Nick Folk ran together as a group, slightly separated from the rest of the pack both in timing and proximity. Not sure why that was the case but it caught my attention.

