OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

*Defensive backs Jonathan Jones and Adrian Phillips were among a half dozen players who spoke to the media after practice. Both talked about the potential for versatility in the secondary with the abundance of safeties on the roster. Jones tweeted about the idea of positionless football earlier in the offseason, and Phillips was asked about the practice. "I think you need to start off by learning a specific role first," said Phillips, who missed last week's work while at home with his young son. "You don't always know exactly what everyone else is doing, but once you do learn that then it can make you a lot better when that versatility of being able to be interchangeable comes in." With Phillips, McCourty, Peppers and Kyle Dugger it's easy to envision some combinations where the safeties become linebackers in various situations.