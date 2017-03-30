Patriots Cheerleaders Top Ten Audition Photos

The journey to become a cheerleader for the 5X Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots is not an easy one. The audition process started with an optional audition workshop at which interested candidates learned choreography, participated in a workout provided by the squad's personal trainer and received valuable pointers on the audition process from the Director of Cheerleading.

Preliminary Auditions were held Saturday, March 4 at Dean College in Franklin, MA. Over 300 hopefuls turned up to audition and performed a freestyle and choreographed routine in front of a panel of 4 judges. 90 candidates were selected to continue the process, competing in final auditions held on Saturday, March 18 at Foxwoods Resort. Final auditions were run pageant style to include a glamorous opening number, a swimsuit walk while interesting biographies were read, and performances of choreographed and self-created solo dance routines. 60 candidates were chosen for the final phase of Patriots Cheerleaders auditions; boot camp. The two week boot camp includes learning and performing routines, participating in BMAX workouts, public speaking and team unity drills.