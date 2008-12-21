Patriots freeze out Cards, 47-7

]()After the Cards ran three straight times for a net 3 yards to open the game, Wes Welker brought the ensuing punt back 28 yards to the Arizona 33. The Patriots stuck to groundwork, aside from a 5-yard catch by Kevin Faulk, handing the ball to Sammy Morris four times to the Cards 2-yard line. From there the call was Lamont Jordan twice and on the second try, Jordan broke into the end zone behind the right side of the Patriots offensive line for six.

The Patriots made it a 14-0 game after the Cardinals went three and out again on their next possession. New England took over on its 45. After a run for a 1-yard loss for Morris, Cassel hit him with a little dump-off pass. Morris did the rest, cutting back to his right with Randy Moss his lead blocker and taking the ball 42 yards to the Arizona 14. Jordan finished the drive with three runs, the last being a 3-yard touchdown.

Into the second quarter and after four possessions, the Cardinals could do absolutely nothing on offense. Five net yards and 0-4 on third down conversions were indicative of both the Cards ineptness and the Patriots smothering defense.

On the other hand, the Patriots offense continued to cruise. Jabar Gaffney took a short pass and turned it into a 37-yard gain on the Patriots fourth try. Two plays after that gainer, Faulk caught a screen pass and went 15 yards to make the score 21-0 with just over 12 minutes left in the first half.

Later in the quarter the Arizona sideline got involved in the team's sub-par performance. On third and 14 from the Cards 33, Logan Mankins got flagged for a facemask. The play, a short pass to Morris went for only 3 yards but instead of taking the penalty that would have set up a third and 29 from the 48, the Cards declined the penalty. That brought up a fourth and 11 on which Cassel kept up the middle for 16 yards after finding nothing open except the entire middle of the field. Cassel took a shot at the end of the run but it couldn't have hurt any more than the pain Arizona felt three plays later when Welker caught an 11-yard pass to make the score 28-0.