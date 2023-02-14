Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

Do you see Bill Belichick spending draft capital on another running back, specifically one with a fast elusive running style along the lines of a Dion Lewis?

Jose Madera

The Patriots selected a pair of running backs in last year's draft, and one of them I would say fits the description you're looking for. Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris were taken in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively, in 2022 and Strong definitely has the type of speed that Lewis brought to the table. I'm not sure he has the same elusiveness and pass catching ability as Lewis, but Strong showed some signs in his limited action as a rookie. He made some big plays in the second half of the season, finishing with 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown while adding seven catches for 42 yards. He showed big-play ability with a 44-yard run against the Cardinals and could be headed toward a bigger role in 2023. That said, it's possible that Belichick will still look to add a running back this year, particularly one who can operate in the passing game like James White did so effectively for so many years. The Patriots could lose Damien Harris to free agency, leaving Strong and Harris behind Rhamondre Stevenson so Belichick may want to add someone with a skill set similar to Lewis and White. It's also possible that Ty Montgomery, who missed almost the entire season while on injured reserve, could return and fill that type of role. But I like your idea of finding one in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft to add some depth.

Paul Perillo

I am seeing a lot of projected wideout trades for the Patriots. Whereas the fits are very good, the salaries are bogus. Not only would our large available salary cap be eaten up, but our draft capital would be hit. They have no fifth-rounder and but one choice in each of the first three rounds. It's true Bill Belichick has an abysmal record of drafting wide receivers but even a blind squirrel sometimes finds a nut. This team needs more than just a wideout and is poised to have a chance at a good free agent haul and better draft positions than in the last 15 years.

David Brown

I'm not sure I understand why it's acceptable to use free agent money on other positions but not wide receiver? And why are the contracts at wide receiver bogus? Signing quality players in free agency requires significant money regardless of position. As an example, you say the Patriots have more needs than just receiver. I agree with you 100 percent. Tackle would be one of the positions I'd put at the top of the list of needs. If the Patriots sign a top-tier free agent at that position (Orlando Brown/Mike McGlinchey), it will cost significant money – likely somewhere in the $15 million-$20 million range annually. So, whether you want to spend money on wide receiver or another position in free agency, it will cost money to do so. Now, if you want to spend on other spots because you feel they are more important, then I total understand that. It will be interesting to see how Belichick decides to fill the gaps on the roster, whether it be through the draft, free agency or trades. Personally I'd like to see him use all three avenues to fill these holes because the Patriots have the resources to do so. Should be a fun offseason to track.

Paul Perillo

In recent years the offensive line and defensive line players in the NFL seem to be getting taller and taller. Is it perhaps time now we started picking taller players in this year's draft and beyond? Teams like the Jets who are in our division have a very large D-line who are very effective. My question is do you think we should be heading into the same direction as the Jets have with their D-line recruits and also should we be drafting larger players for our O-line to give max protection and time to Mac Jones to throw to our receivers.

Mohammed Ijaz

I'm not as interested in the height of the players as much as I am in their ability. Obviously there's a certain level of size necessary to compete at a high level along the offensive and defensive lines and I would never advocate for linemen who don't at least fulfill those requirements. It's one thing to have an undersized cornerback like Marcus Jones, who can help make up for his lack of height with incredible quickness and athleticism. But having a 5-10, 250-pound guard, as an example, simply wouldn't work. The Patriots have a mix of huge offensive and defensive linemen (Trent Brown, Carl Davis Jr.) and some who are less imposing (David Andrews, Davon Godchaux), I haven't seen size as a problem specifically, but the performance in pass protection could certainly use improving. The problems there are more related to experience (Cole Strange) and breakdowns in communication (perhaps at least partly due to coaching) rather than being overwhelmed physically. Regardless of size, the Patriots offensive line needs to perform better, but I felt the defensive line was really solid most of the season.

Paul Perillo

What is the date of the game in Germany? Are the Pats putting a package together? My wife and I are really excited, who are the Pats playing in Germany?

Pat Sweeney

The NFL schedule has yet to be released so the only thing we know for certain at this point is the Patriots will be playing in Germany at some point in the 2023 season. It will be considered one of the Patriots nine regular-season home games, so the opponent will be among the New York Jets, Miami, Buffalo, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Washington, Los Angeles Chargers or New Orleans. Since Kansas City is also playing a home game in Germany, the Patriots won't be playing the Chiefs. Details of the dates, matchups and kickoff times will be confirmed later in the year when the full 2023 schedule is announced.

Paul Perillo

Hypothetical question for you today. If the Saints were to release Michael Thomas this summer and he was willing to sign for similar money to Jakobi Meyers' market value "approximately $12 million-$15 million a year for argument sake" would you rather sign Meyers or Thomas? Yes, Meyers is younger, loved by Mac and a solid WR, but Thomas is three years removed from being arguably a top five receiver and showed this year when healthy that he still might be if he can just stay injury free.

Anthony Serafino

If those are my options I'd stay with Meyers for some of the reasons you suggest. Meyers is younger, has a rapport with Jones and has proven to be effective in the Patriots offense. Thomas has obviously been more productive during his career, but as you mentioned it's been three years since he's been healthy and considered one of the best receivers in football. Meyers is durable and productive while Thomas hasn't been either of those things since 2019. He's played in a total of 10 games over the last three seasons, and the workload he endured early in his career appears to have caught up with him. Thomas is very talented but the injury risk to me would be too great.