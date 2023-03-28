Patriots Mailbag: Will free agency affect the Patriots draft strategy?

I have a plan to rebuild this team. I know there are three ways to build a team - best method is the draft, second trades and third free agency. I don't see one good draft getting us back to the Super Bowl. So, could this be a year we go all in for the draft, including trading away picks from the next season, because we have $131 million in cap space next year? We have 11 picks this season, why not mortgage next year's draft to trade up and/or acquire more picks (yes, more picks) this season because of our cap space next year. NOTE: In the draft I'm looking at picks in the first three or four rounds. I'd also target the strong positions in this year's draft OT, TE and CB, which just happen to be needs in my mind, either this year or next. Then after the season, we evaluate our roster and fill specific positions using cap space to sign free agents in 2024. It seems to me, if we had a great draft this year and a great free agent class next year it could put us back in contention for the Super Bowl. Simply drafting over two years will not put us in the Super Bowl. BTW, I've looked at our current roster and we could cut 12-15 guys from the team that very few fans would recognize or really miss. So, adding a bunch of rookies would not be an issue. I guess the real issue, in my mind, is can we trust the Patriots brain trust, primarily Bill Belichick, to hit a home run in the draft. - Badax Michaud

I agree with your premise that drafting well is the best way for a team to bring itself into Super Bowl contention. It's not easy, but teams with a lot of young, talented players usually find a way to be in Super Bowl contention. The best way for the Patriots to return to that level is by stacking up quality drafts year after year. At the same time, it's important for the organization to re-sign the quality young players and create a nucleus of talent to build around. The reason the Patriots are projected to have a lot of cap space in 2024 is because there aren't a lot of core players under contract for next season. Players like Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu and Josh Uche just to name a few are all projected to be free agents after the season. Re-signing those guys will eat into the cap space (more importantly, money) that is available. But that's the only way to get better. I don't think there is any reason to draft more than 11 guys in this year's draft. Belichick would be better off dealing off some of the surplus of picks in an effort to move higher up in Day 2 and Day 3. Multiple late-round picks aren't going to turn things around overnight but adding second and third rounders would help. And all of this improvement is tied to the development of Mac Jones. Unless he performs at a higher level, the Patriots will have a tough time competing for the Super Bowl.

Are the Patriots still interested in Taylor Rapp? And the fact that he is still unsigned does that surprise you? - Paul Oleksak

I don't not have any definitive information regarding the Patriots and Rapp, but my guess is when reports surfaced indicating that Jalen Mills was getting released it was at least tied to the Patriots interest in Rapp. Rapp reportedly visited with the Patriots and when a deal wasn't made, it looks like Belichick may have circled back to Mills and brought him back on a restructured contract. I'm not saying that's exactly how it went down, but it would make sense if it was something close to that. Rapp recently signed a one-year deal with Buffalo, so he is no longer available.

I know the Patriots just added James Robinson to go with Stevenson but with the second pick I would love to see them draft a running back that can do everything and catch the ball coming out of the back. I think Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs would be a perfect fit. - Mark Silveira

I love Gibbs and think he's a terrific player. That said, I don't want to use early-round picks on running backs because of the pounding they take. I do like the versatile ones like Gibbs who can catch the ball out of the backfield but there is still a tremendous amount of wear and tear that goes into playing that position. There are several exceptionally talented running backs in the league who were taken with high picks like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey who have performed well but still been unable to win much in the league for the team's that drafted them. That's due to the fact that the passing game is more important in today's NFL. I like the way Belichick typically uses the middle round to find running backs and hope he continues to operate that way, but that's just my personal preference.

As a Patriots fan from the UK, my question is, where do you prioritize the first pick in the draft, offense or defense, considering the remaining available free agents? What are your thoughts on signing a Rock Ya-Sin or Marcus Peters to allow the draft to focus on offense, tackle or wide receiver, or would you sign a Donovon Smith/Dalton Risner (accepting it's G not T) or even re-sign Wynn if it turns out to be good value, to focus on defense in the draft? - Matthew Dennant