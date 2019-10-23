Patriots make a series of roster transactions

Sanu has played in 110 regular-season games with 86 starts and totaled 377 receptions for 4,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in eight postseason games with seven starts and has 25 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He has also completed seven of eight passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns, including touchdown passes of 51 and 73 yards.

In 2019 with Atlanta, Sanu played in seven games with six starts and caught 33 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown.

Richards, 26, was signed by the Patriots on Oct 2, and played in three games, finishing with two special teams tackles. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder was originally drafted by the Patriots in the second-round (64th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. Richards spent three seasons with the Patriots before being traded to Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2018. After spending the 2018 season in Atlanta, Richards signed with the Oakland Raiders as an unrestricted free agent on April 8, 2019, and was released by the Raiders on Aug. 30. Richards has played in 59 regular-season games with 19 starts and has 77 total tackles and 10 special teams. He has also played in five postseason games, all with New England.