Patriots News Blitz 2/26: Fans are coming back to Gillette Stadium 

Feb 26, 2021 at 09:11 AM
The Boston Globe writes about Bill Belichick speaking at the NFL’s women’s career in Football Forum on Thursday.

With the announcement of Massachusetts going into Phase IV, the Boston Globe writes about fans being allowed back in sports venues on March 22nd. Be sure to read the official announcement from Gillette Stadium officials.

With Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries being released, the Boston Herald writes about how the Patriots get another chance to sign him.

The Providence Journal discusses how Chase Winovich stands out among the Patriots defensive ends.

NBC Sports Boston writes about five potential draft day trades that the Patriots could make.

NBC Sports Boston also talks about Mel Kiper Jr.'s new mock draft which has the Patriots trading up for a quarterback. Be sure to stay up to date with our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.

