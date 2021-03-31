Patriots News Blitz 3/31: Patriots are preparing for 2021 NFL Draft

ESPN Boston writes about the Patriots to-do list which includes Stephon Gilmore's contract and Julian Edelman’s health.
The Boston Globes writes about how Bill Belichick was seen speaking with 49ers executives at Alabama quarterback prospect Mac Jones pro day.
The Boston Globe also discusses how the NFL has officially added a 17th game to the 2021 season. Be sure to check out the Patriots future opponents from 2021 to 2024.
The Providence Journal writes about how the Patriots are already well prepared for 2021 even with the draft rapidly approaching.
NBC Boston discusses which wide receiver the team could potentially target in the 2021 draft.