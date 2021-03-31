Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 3/31: Patriots are preparing for 2021 NFL Draft

Mar 31, 2021
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

notebook-watermarks-template

ESPN Boston writes about the Patriots to-do list which includes Stephon Gilmore's contract and Julian Edelman’s health.

The Boston Globes writes about how Bill Belichick was seen speaking with 49ers executives at Alabama quarterback prospect Mac Jones pro day.

The Boston Globe also discusses how the NFL has officially added a 17th game to the 2021 season. Be sure to check out the Patriots future opponents from 2021 to 2024.

The Providence Journal writes about how the Patriots are already well prepared for 2021 even with the draft rapidly approaching.

NBC Boston discusses which wide receiver the team could potentially target in the 2021 draft.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.

Trent Brown Press Conference 3/24: 'Wherever I am needed that's where I'll play'

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
