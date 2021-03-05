Patriots News Blitz 3/5: Will Adam Butler return?

The Boston Globe examines the salary-cap hits for the Patriots including their most expensive players and opt-outs.
Boston.com writes about how former Patriots scout Jim Nagy likens quarterback prospect Mac Jones to Tom Brady and says he could be a good fit for New England.
NBC Sports Boston discusses what a Kyle Van Noy return to New England would mean for the Patriots defense. They also write about some 2021 free agency predictions for the Patriots offense.
NESN talks about a newly proposed NFL overtime rule which Bill Belichick is reportedly in favor of. They also discuss if the team can keep defensive tackle Adam Butler after his stellar 2020.