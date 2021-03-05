Official website of the New England Patriots

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Charting a course at 15, free agency and more

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Patriots News Blitz 3/5: Will Adam Butler return?

Mar 05, 2021 at 09:14 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

The Boston Globe examines the salary-cap hits for the Patriots including their most expensive players and opt-outs.

Boston.com writes about how former Patriots scout Jim Nagy likens quarterback prospect Mac Jones to Tom Brady and says he could be a good fit for New England.

NBC Sports Boston discusses what a Kyle Van Noy return to New England would mean for the Patriots defense. They also write about some 2021 free agency predictions for the Patriots offense.

NESN talks about a newly proposed NFL overtime rule which Bill Belichick is reportedly in favor of. They also discuss if the team can keep defensive tackle Adam Butler after his stellar 2020.

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Patriots News Blitz 3/5: Will Adam Butler return?

Patriots and Revolution to Host Woman in Sports Panel on Thursday, March 11

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

New England Patriots and New England Revolution Sign a multi-year deal to make Esports Entertainment Group their Official Esports Tournament Provider Sponsor

McGinest, Pioli outline Patriots' free-agency priorities

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, Scott Pioli outline New England Patriots' free-agency priorities.

MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for Pats

NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for the New England Patriots.

Patriots players distribute more than $500,000 to organizations through Social Justice Fund

During the 2020 season, Patriots players, coaches and personnel staff, with a generous match from Robert Kraft, raised and distributed more than $500,000 to eight New England-based organizations through the Players' Social Justice Fund. In January, Devin and Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater called each recipient to thank them for their efforts and announce the grant.

Patriots All Access: Offseason Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO Megan O'Brien sits down with Dave Ziegler, Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Steve Burton sits down with Scott Zolak to discuss the offense with a focus on the quarterback. In addition, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo give an in-depth look at the roster and possible changes that could occur this offseason. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Dave Ziegler on planning for NFL Draft, Free Agency

With free agency and the draft on the horizon, Megan O'Brien talks with Dave Ziegler about these important roster building events, from last month's Senior Bowl to navigating the pre-draft process without an NFL Combine. Plus, Ziegler discusses his new role in the Patriots personnel department , and what Patriots fans can get most excited about as he and his team look to build the 2021 roster.

Rapoport: Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon to return to Pats in 2021

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the three New England Patriots players expected to play in 2021.
