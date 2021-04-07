Patriots News Blitz 4/7: How to bolster the secondary

The Boston Globe discusses the 2021 NFL Draft and the quarterback prospects you should know. They also write about what the Sam Darnold trade means for the Patriots draft strategy.
Boston.com writes about what it would take for the Patriots to trade up in the 2021 draft.
The Boston Herald mentions 4 Patriots players who are under the most pressure post-free agency.
While most of the focus this offseason has been around the quarterback position, the Providence Journal writes about six cornerback prospects the Patriots might target on draft day.