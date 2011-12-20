Patriots Release DL Eric Moore

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that DL Eric Moore has been released.
Moore, 30, was signed by the Patriots on Dec. 10, 2011 and played in the last two games. Moore, 6-4, 268 pounds, played in four games with three starts last season for the Patriots and finished with 13 tackles. 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He went to training camp with the Patriots this past summer but was released on Sept. 3. Moore was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round (186th overall) out of Florida State in 2005. He also played with New Orleans (2006) and St. Louis (2006-08).
He spent part of the 2009 season on the Carolina practice squad and also played with the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League in 2010. In five NFL seasons, Moore has played in 33 NFL games with four starts and has registered 33 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven special teams tackles.