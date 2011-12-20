Patriots Release DL Eric Moore

Moore, 30, was signed by the Patriots on Dec. 10, 2011 and played in the last two games. Moore, 6-4, 268 pounds, played in four games with three starts last season for the Patriots and finished with 13 tackles. 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He went to training camp with the Patriots this past summer but was released on Sept. 3. Moore was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round (186th overall) out of Florida State in 2005. He also played with New Orleans (2006) and St. Louis (2006-08).