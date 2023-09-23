Official website of the New England Patriots

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Jets

The New England Patriots travel to the Meadowlands in Week 3 in search of their first win. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the divisional matchup.

Sep 23, 2023 at 04:27 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Eric J. Adler

The New England Patriots are still in search of their first win entering a Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.

A few weeks ago, the divisional matchup felt more daunting than ever thanks to New York's addition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And though he tore his Achilles just moments into his Jets tenure, their defense can't be dismissed.

All week, Patriots.com reporters have worked hard to update fans on the latest news and analysis ahead of the game. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup to make sure you're the most knowledgeable fan at the watch party, tailgate, or water cooler:

  • This week's game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. It will be broadcasted by CBS and can be viewed locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4, as well as a handful of streaming options. Here's how to watch or listen to the game.
  • The Patriots have won their last 14 games against the Jets, home or away, dating back to 2015. But between their stout defensive front and skilled young skill players, New York is certainly capable of breaking that streak. Read more about the series history and scout the matchup by reading our game preview.
  • A lot of factors play into the Patriots getting into the win column, like the health of the offensive line, establishing the run game, and getting off to a fast start with no blunders. Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault put together what he's going to pay most attention to in his 10 Things to Watch.
  • Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar did a deep dive into what we've seen from both the Patriots and the Jets so far this season. Check out what he believes should be New England's game plan to win here.
  • The Patriots Unfiltered crew got together for a roundtable to answer questions about the upcoming matchup. See what the gang had to say about their takeaways from the season thus far, concerns going into Week 3, and the players who could make all the difference here.
  • Most of the pros are going with the Patriots this week to get their first win of the season in a low-scoring affair, here's a full rundown of predictions for Pats-Jets.
  • Unrelated to the game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week announced 173 nominees for its Class of 2024, including Troy Brown, Wes Welker, Mike Vrabel, and Rodney Harrison-- to name a few. Check out the full list of former Patriots who made the initial cut.
  • Few people, if any, have more to balance on a New England Patriots game day than Abbey Thistle. This season, with the addition of the supersized video board at Gillette Stadium, her responsibilities have gotten much bigger -- literally. Thistle, the Director of Event Presentation and Fan Engagement for Kraft Sports + Entertainment, was highlighted on The Today Show to offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into game day.

