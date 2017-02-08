Super Bowl LI celebrations through Patriots social media

After a historic, overtime Super Bowl victory on Sunday, the Patriots had a celebration for the ages. No, not Tuesday's parade. We're talking on the field, surrounded by family and friends, as the immediate feelings of elation, excitement and disbelief came over the team as quickly as red and blue confetti.
Take a look at how some of the Patriots celebrated in the moments after Super Bowl LI.
Many took a moment to pause with friend and family after a season's worth of hard work finished with the ultimate victory.
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Others embraced the teammates that were there for them on and off the field, and celebrated big moments in the game, like James White's game-winning, overtime touchdown.
And as for Rob and Glenn Gronkowski, they had the rare opportunity to celebrate as both teammates and family.
Within minutes of the victory, the Lombardi trophy made its way through the Patriots hands, and for players like Dion Lewis, Malcolm Mitchell, Eric Rowe and Joe Cardona, they couldn't let the trophy pass by without savoring the moment.
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As the crowd erupted and confetti covered the field, the Patriots did their best to soak up the moment. For some, it was their first time in the playoffs and for others, it was their fifth time experiencing this feeling. No matter what, the taste of victory is sweet, and sometimes it is best to pause and take it all in.