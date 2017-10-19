Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

Bears vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 7

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/24

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

Justin Fields has nowhere to throw, run or hide as Judon closes in for Pats sack

Mac Jones easily pinpoints Hunter Henry for 12-yard gain to close first quarter

Jack Jones diagnoses Bears' toss call perfectly for TFL

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns Recap, Bears Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons coaches and players comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Oct 19, 2017 at 04:35 AM
New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons coaches and players comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

On playing the Patriots again...

"I recognize we're not facing any demons here this week. It's the 2017 version of us and them. We don't get to replay that one. How it ended, it was a bummer. We talked about it maybe once or twice during our time. But what I can say is when you get back in the regular season, man, you just go play for it and get all you can, as hard as you can, right into it, to be the best we can be. That's where we're at and that's where we're headed."
- Head Coach Dan Quinn

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="605341"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

"This week is about trying to find a way to get a win versus this New England team at week 7 in the NFL. We have to find a way to get the job done with the team we have right now."
- Quarterback Matt Ryan

On Tom Brady...

"He has never quit in him. Regardless of what the circumstance is, regardless of how many times you hit him he has never quit. You see a guy take a shot at his legs. Dirty things that other guys do. He stands back up and comes right back and throws it right back in the pocket. It doesn't matter who lines up with him - he's got great guys - but it doesn't matter who lines up and the consistency he plays with down in and down out. No matter who the opponent is it's nameless faces for him, like it is for us, but he's the best to ever do it."
- Defensive Coordinator Marquand Manuel

On Rob Gronkowski...

"What makes him great? I would say it's the size and catch radius. A play could be really positioning the ball in a spot where only he could catch it. He has such good hands to go and make that play. They can split him out wide and use him as a receiver to have that kind of a matchup, or he can be on the line to try play-action and be [used] that way. He's a pretty versatile guy. He can line up outside the formation and play like a receiver, and then play on the line like a tight end. When you have guys that can do both of those jobs, that's pretty unusual. Lots of times when you have a tight end that's split out, he's a fast guy who can't play on the line a lot. Oftentimes when you have a guy who is a big, strong blocker who can play on the line, you don't have the ability to move out. He's versatile enough to be both."
- Head Coach Dan Quinn

"The talent that he brings on the field. He's a threat within himself. They have threats all over the field, but you have to keep an eye on him at all times because he can make a big play and he's good in the run too." 
- Safety Ricardo Allen

On the Patriots run game...

"It's for sure a big playbook. I do admire the way they feature the players in their different roles, and that includes at running back. It's not so uncommon that other teams don't do that as well in terms of how you feature a player. They're really equipped because of the versatility of their running backs and how they want to play. [Mike] Gillislee is somebody that's featured in a certain way different from [James] White at running back. Both of them are good in their own unique ways, and much like we feature [Taylor] Gabriel and Julio in different ways on our offense. Both are good, or Tevin and Free[man] at the same position to be more accurate."
- Head Coach Dan Quinn

On what Brandin Cooks brings to the Patriot offense...

"It's the flat-out speed, and the ability to have some shots down the field. I think when you go back and look at their [film], some of the explosive plays this year have been from some really deep shots to him. That part of the game [is] much like how we want to play where there are some guys that make you defend the whole field based on their speed. That opens up other throws and other things that are there. Not only is it his ability to catch the deep ball, but also to clear out so other options are there. [Phillip] Dorsett is another one who has that kind of speed on their team to be able to run the routes that are going to make you stretch the entire field."
- Head Coach Dan Quinn

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="605346"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

On the Patriots...

"Good teams get better as the year goes on. That's been the case for New England. Historically, they've been a team that gets better throughout the year. I'd expect that they would continue to improve as the year goes on, but I still think they've got a bunch of talented players and solid guys on the defensive end of the ball."
- Quarterback Matt Ryan

"Great team. They do a lot of different things well. Talented players. Obviously, Brady, it speaks for itself what he does. It's a great challenge, but we'll be ready"
- Cornerback Desmond Trufant

"It's a great challenge. We say that from the standpoint of the best to ever play the game. It's a lot that we've learned and we understand that it's a huge challenge from that standpoint."
- Defensive Coordinator Marquand Manuel

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

news

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns coaches and player comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

A look at what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

A look at what Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

A look at what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying ahead of their Wild Card Playoff game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

A look at what Jacksonville Jaguars coaches and players are saying about the New England Patriots prior to their NFL Week 17 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Find out what Indianapolis Colts coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs Bears presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/25

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/25: "We need to do a better job in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Press Pass: Pats struggle against Chicago

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Bailey Zappe, Matthew Judon and more addresses the media on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/24: "I need to be able to play better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/24: "We had no answers for him [Justin Fields]"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/24: "We were outcoached and outplayed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/24: "It was a poor showing across the board"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising