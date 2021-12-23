What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

On facing the Patriots...

"We're excited. Anytime we're in this position, it's big. I mean, we're excited, but we take it a game at a time now. I know guys will be excited honestly, based on what happened last time, just to have another go-around with them. We know it's gonna be a good challenge for us and our guys are gonna be ready."

- Bills Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

"It's always a challenge the second time that you're playing a team during the season. But again, it's going to come down to doing our best to try to come up with a good plan and then ultimately executing that plan. That will be a challenging game because it's always challenging when you play this team."

- Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll

"Where we are in this season in December here, late December, entering into late December at least. I think the guys shouldn't lack for much motivation at this point. This is what you work all offseason for and all season. You want to continue to improve your play every week."

- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"Games are getting harder, and the games are more meaningful. And that's what you want, that's what you sign up for. So, guys are excited for the opportunity to be able to go out and show what we can do on Sunday."

- Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer

"With all the distractions that could be distractions, we've just got to make sure we're talking to each other and leaning on each other and not letting little things become big things. More importantly, letting the main thing be the main thing. And that's to go out and try to execute and win a game Sunday against a really good opponent. It's gonna take all of us, practice squad included. From everyone from the mailroom to the cafeteria, it's gonna take us all. But we're excited for an opportunity like this."