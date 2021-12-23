Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 23 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Dec 23, 2021 at 09:44 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
pdc-wk13-what-theyre-saying-bills-2021

Buffalo Bills coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

On facing the Patriots...

"We're excited. Anytime we're in this position, it's big. I mean, we're excited, but we take it a game at a time now. I know guys will be excited honestly, based on what happened last time, just to have another go-around with them. We know it's gonna be a good challenge for us and our guys are gonna be ready."

- Bills Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

"It's always a challenge the second time that you're playing a team during the season. But again, it's going to come down to doing our best to try to come up with a good plan and then ultimately executing that plan. That will be a challenging game because it's always challenging when you play this team."

- Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll

"Where we are in this season in December here, late December, entering into late December at least. I think the guys shouldn't lack for much motivation at this point. This is what you work all offseason for and all season. You want to continue to improve your play every week."

- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"Games are getting harder, and the games are more meaningful. And that's what you want, that's what you sign up for. So, guys are excited for the opportunity to be able to go out and show what we can do on Sunday."

- Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer

"With all the distractions that could be distractions, we've just got to make sure we're talking to each other and leaning on each other and not letting little things become big things. More importantly, letting the main thing be the main thing. And that's to go out and try to execute and win a game Sunday against a really good opponent. It's gonna take all of us, practice squad included. From everyone from the mailroom to the cafeteria, it's gonna take us all. But we're excited for an opportunity like this."

- Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

On the atmosphere at Gillette Stadium...

"Every game from here on out is like a playoff game, and the type of atmosphere that's going to be there. I mean, the energy is going to be extremely high, we know that the crowd is gonna be really loud. We know that and so we got to prepare as best as we can and again, be prepared as possible before we step foot in that stadium on Sunday and not let it affect us and really just do our jobs."

- Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

On defending against the Patriots offense...

"There's tremendous value in being able to minimize the run game so that quarterback can't lean on it, Most offenses want to be two-dimensional. They want to be balanced and be able to run the ball, play action pass, and take shots down the field. So when you take that run game away and make them a one-dimensional offense, it's just so much easier for us to defend that style of offense versus when it's balanced."

- Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

"We understand the lack of respect for I'm talking about our group in particular, but even for our defense. … We use it as fire, we use it as fuel to fuel the fire and really try to just continue to come in here every day. And days that maybe we are tired and coming in here, Micah and I are motivating each other saying, 'Hey, they don't respect us. We got to go to work.' And it's just a little motivation that we continue to use."

- Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Find out what Indianapolis Colts coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Find out what Tennessee Titans coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Find out what Atlanta Falcons coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Find out what Cleveland Browns coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Carolina Panthers

Find out what Carolina Panthers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Find out what Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Houston Texans coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hunter Henry 12/23: "It's going to be a tough game. We know it is"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 12/23: "I try to work on everything I can to be ready when the team needs"

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots Readying for the Bills

Patriots players Mac Jones, Brandon Bolden, Devin McCourty, and Lawrence Guy address the media about their preparations for their second game against Buffalo, on Sunday, December 26th, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 12/23: "We know that we're fighting for something"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Playoff Picture and Clinching Scenarios for Week 16

A breakdown of the current playoff seeds in each conference along with each team's path to the postseason

David Andrews on Mac Jones 12/23: "I'm glad he's on our team. Hopefully we get to work with him a long time"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising