What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

On facing the Patriots...

"They do a great job of taking out the best player. They're a great defense, bend don't break sort of speak. I've been watching them very closely. [Patriots RB] James White is one of my close friends, so I've paid a lot of attention to the Patriots. They've got a great defense and do a good job of knocking the ball out, so if they give us an opportunity, we've got to make the best of it because they probably won't give many."

- Denver Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon III

On preparing for all three of New England's quarterbacks...

"One thing I do every week with the defense is always let them know who the other team's backup quarterback is, especially if he's a vastly different skillset than the starter. That's something you have to be ready for each and every week. Their offense didn't change a great deal against Kansas City the other night with [Patriots QB] Cam Newton not playing, other than the Cam Newton generated-type runs weren't there. But they still ran their offense and ran it well. If one of the backups has to play again this week, they're going to be in a better spot than they were last week because they would have had the week of practice and the prep time of knowing that they're playing, whereas last week it kind of happened late."

- Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio

"This week, it's kind of two completely different quarterback styles. You look at their first few games compared to the game last night. It changed up. It's kind of hard, but you've just got to be a professional and prepare for whatever situation may come. We're going to prepare like we could play any one of the three quarterbacks, no matter who it may be. We've just got to go out there and be the best defense we can be."

- Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Mike Purcell

On the Patriots defense...

"I think he (Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick) does a great job every single week. I don't know if it is necessarily just against young quarterbacks. They do a great job disguising, they use a lot of DBs which makes it tough to identify in the run game, and certain stuff in the passing game like where your one-on-ones are and stuff like that. Obviously, it's going to be a challenge, and on our side, we just have to make sure that we have a great week of practice and a great week in the film room so we're ready to go on Sunday."

- Denver Broncos Quarterback Brett Rypien

On Bill Belichick...

"Coach Belichick has been around for a long time and I have a lot of respect for him for what he's been able to do with that program for the last 20 years now. He does kind of change things week to week and he's able to do that really well when those guys buy into what the game plan is every single week."

- Denver Broncos Quarterback Brett Rypien

"He's one of the greatest coaches to ever do this and his resume speaks for itself. When he was at my pro day with all the guys we had, it was one of those things like, 'Alright guys, we've got everybody on notice.' It was just one of those things where we went out there and did what we had to do. It was a cool experience. it was fun, but now I've got to beat him this upcoming Sunday."

- Denver Broncos Outside Linebacker Bradley Chubb

On James White...

"I'm going to be happy to see him; I haven't seen him in a while. We train together, I'm over at his house all the time. I'm close with his wife, I was there when they started their little love connection. The Coronavirus stopped me from seeing him, I couldn't see his son and go over there as much as I would've liked to, and then obviously with his father, it'll be good to see him. I've been texting him but it's nothing like talking in person. Kudos to him to be able to go out there and help his teammates last night. It's going to be good to chop it up with him, probably after the game or before, but regardless I'll be able to talk to him and that'll be good to see my dog."