What They're Saying: Houston Texans

On Mac Jones...

"Obviously, he has a good release. The thing about him is the reason he can get the ball out quicker is that he's learned more now. He's more comfortable with things now. Again, but what happens though, when we're in third and long-type situations and we're trying to push the ball down the field, you end up having to hold it a little bit longer. You end up stressing out the upfront people with those kinds of things. Obviously, in that particular situation, he's learning that just because it's third and long and if it's third-and-12, you don't have to throw the ball for 12 yards to get a first down. Get the ball out. There's a clock that goes off in your head. Growing pains right now with him is finding out when that clock is going off and getting that ball out."

- Texans Head Coach David Culley

"Yeah, Mac (Jones) is a great dude. I actually did my combine training together with him down in Mobile with David Morris. I got to know him a little bit in high school through the camp circuit. He's a good dude. He's been successful so far. Obviously, both teams have the same record, but I think he's handled their offense really well and he's progressing."

- Texans Quarterback Davis Mills

"I won't overlook number 10 (Mac Jones) because he might be pretty good. We just got to go in there and play honest and treat him like any other quarterback."

- Texans Defensive Back Terrance Mitchell

"For you to come in to an NFL camp and to be a gameday starter that tells you an aweful lot in a program like that. For a rookie to play - and to play at the level he has - I think all the different challenges that's been put in front of him he's handled them all well right up until prime time on Sunday night. He can make all the throws. I am told he is a smart player. His play just watching him on video says that. He's running their offense and running it well. It will be a good challenge for us."