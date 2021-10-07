What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Houston Texans coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"They do what they do very well. In other words, what I am saying is that whatever they are doing offensively, whatever they are doing defensively, they don't make mistakes. You have to beat that football team. That's one of the things that I felt like us moving forward, obviously we were not mistake free yesterday and when you have those kind of things happen to you, you lose football games. You don't get beat you, lose football games, and that's what we did. This football team that we are playing has a history of not doing that."
- Texans Head Coach David Culley
"We are going to see their best. It's our defense against their offense. We have to outperform them. We have to control everything."
- Texans Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith
"I don't think there's any added pressure. We've already had a lot of pressure on us already since before the season started. I think the biggest thing is just watching this film, learning from it and then don't look back, and get ready for the Patriots."
- Texans running back David Johnson
"There's pressure every week. I mean there is no more pressure going into this New England game than there was going into Jacksonville, Cleveland, and Carolina. There's pressure every week. There is pressure on us and pressure on our players to make sure we're doing the right things to win football games."
- Texans Head Coach David Culley
On Mac Jones...
"Obviously, he has a good release. The thing about him is the reason he can get the ball out quicker is that he's learned more now. He's more comfortable with things now. Again, but what happens though, when we're in third and long-type situations and we're trying to push the ball down the field, you end up having to hold it a little bit longer. You end up stressing out the upfront people with those kinds of things. Obviously, in that particular situation, he's learning that just because it's third and long and if it's third-and-12, you don't have to throw the ball for 12 yards to get a first down. Get the ball out. There's a clock that goes off in your head. Growing pains right now with him is finding out when that clock is going off and getting that ball out."
- Texans Head Coach David Culley
"Yeah, Mac (Jones) is a great dude. I actually did my combine training together with him down in Mobile with David Morris. I got to know him a little bit in high school through the camp circuit. He's a good dude. He's been successful so far. Obviously, both teams have the same record, but I think he's handled their offense really well and he's progressing."
- Texans Quarterback Davis Mills
"I won't overlook number 10 (Mac Jones) because he might be pretty good. We just got to go in there and play honest and treat him like any other quarterback."
- Texans Defensive Back Terrance Mitchell
"For you to come in to an NFL camp and to be a gameday starter that tells you an aweful lot in a program like that. For a rookie to play - and to play at the level he has - I think all the different challenges that's been put in front of him he's handled them all well right up until prime time on Sunday night. He can make all the throws. I am told he is a smart player. His play just watching him on video says that. He's running their offense and running it well. It will be a good challenge for us."
- Texans Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith