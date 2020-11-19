Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Nov 19 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs. Ravens

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

What Went Right: Running Game Shines in Win

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 10

Newton 11/15: 'We're finding ways to win'

Burkhead 11/15: 'That's a great team that we played tonight'

Belichick 11/15: 'We played a solid 60 minute football game'

Harris 11/15: 'Everything I do is for the benefit of this team'

Meyers 11/15: 'It was a great team win'

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Cam Newton 11/12: 'Every single game is the most important game'

One-on-One with Nick Folk

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. New York Jets

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Jets

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Nov 19, 2020 at 11:08 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2020-WhatTheyreSaying-PDC-wk11-texans

Houston Texans coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On the Patriots run game...

"I think, Coach [Bill] Belichick, one of the things that he's always done is he will play to his strengths. And so having that stable of running backs that he has and good offensive line, and he's running the ball and teams are not able to stop him because he's No. 1 in the league. So, why change it? I think that as long as he can run, he's going to continue to run."

- Interim Head Coach Romeo Crennel

"That stable of backs that he's got, he's using them to his best advantage. That makes the running game more difficult that the quarterback can run, and I think these offensive linemen that they've got, they're doing a pretty decent job of getting on people and cutting people off to create space for the runner."

- Interim Head Coach Romeo Crennel

On facing a Bill Belichick led team...

"Well, if you're in coaching, you enjoy being challenged, and that's what it is. Of course, you like to try to win when you're going against a guy that you've worked with and coached against and all that. So, it'll be exciting."

- Interim Head Coach Romeo Crennel

On Cam Newton...

"He is a big man and he can run and he doesn't mind running, particularly as you get him into the red zone, he'll pull it down. You have to be disciplined in your rush lanes and how you rush the guy because if you are undisciplined and you've got three guys on one side and one guy on the other, that creates a big running lane for the quarterback. We have to be disciplined and have two inside rushers, two outside rushers and collapse the pocket on him so that he can't run."

- Interim Head Coach Romeo Crennel

"He's obviously big, physical. He can run. He can throw. You've got to be aware of his capabilities in every single play. He can do just about anything out there."

- Defensive End J.J. Watt

"Cam is a big brother to me, a mentor. I wouldn't even say mentor, just brother. Just life experiences, life advice, football advice. Just always been there for me since I was in high school. Me and him have a great relationship. We always support each other. He's a guy that I based my game, especially at a young age, around what he did. He was definitely a reason why I watched Auburn in college and things like that. He's just always been my favorite quarterback. It's a cool opportunity for us to be able to go against each other, too."

- Quarterback DeShaun Watson

"I mean, they obviously do things different with Cam than they did with Tom. Cam's obviously much more involved in the running game. He has the ability to scramble more. Tom obviously is the greatest of all time. There's certainly a different aspect to the game and the way that you attack it, but it's just like any game. You have to watch the film, study them, do your best job preparing and then go out there and play on Sunday."

- Defensive End J.J. Watt

On J.C. Jackson...

"A very athletic guy that loves to challenge the receivers. He's been playing a lot of good football and creating turnovers for New England. A guy whose confidence has grown over the years. He's definitely playing some of his best ball for sure."

- Quarterback DeShaun Watson

On Damien Harris...

"Harris, he is a really good runner. He runs downhill. He runs with effort. He breaks tackles. He's one guy that you have to tackle. You just can't wish him down. Depending on who's doing the tackling, you might have to have more than one guy there to get him down."

- Interim Head Coach Romeo Crennel

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Find out what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming NFL Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Find out what San Francisco 49ers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Find out what Denver Broncos coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Find out what Denver Broncos coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Find out what Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Find out what Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Find out what Seahawks coaches and players are saying about the Patriots ahead of their game on Sunday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Find out what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans coaches and players comment on their upcoming Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Latest News

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/18

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Unfiltered Notebook 11/17: Winovich embraces new role

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/17

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/16

Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to six straight home regular-season wins over Baltimore

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Ravens Stats from Week 10

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 11/15

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Advertising