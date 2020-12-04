Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Dec 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Dec 06 - 01:55 PM

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 04, 2020 at 11:31 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2020-WhatTheyreSaying-PDC-wk13-chargers

Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On the Patriots defense...

"They're really fun to watch on film. They are extremely well coached. Any time you get a combination of incredible players and coaching like that, it creates a tough defense. They're about as good as it gets. It's a great challenge and great opportunity for us to go up against one of the best defenses in the world. We'll watch as much film as we can and try put together a good protection plan for the run and pass game so it gives ourselves a shot on Sunday."

- LA Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

"We're playing a really good Patriots team that has a lot of history. They're always tough. Going against this kind of defense and who it is it's always going to be a tough out. We'll have to be on our details and be ready to go."

- LA Chargers Tight End Hunter Henry

"They're going to come up and challenge us. They're going to throw different looks at you and do different things that just make you think. You have to be ready to go. I think the mental preparation coming into the game you have to be ready to go and when it comes time you just have to make plays. We have to win our one-on-one matchups and make plays."

- LA Chargers Tight End Hunter Henry

On the Patriots offense...

"They're smart and they do a really great job getting the ball to the right guys and letting them go make plays. They're really good at scheming up. It's just one of those offenses where they have an answer for everything and that's just what I love about football."

- LA Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

"It's tough. They know how to attack you. Every time we've played them they've gotten the ball out quick. I'm sure there is going to be a lot of screens. I'm sure they are going to be getting the ball out and they'll be running the ball a lot. Bill Belichick always does a great job attacking your weakness and understanding what you do well and then attacking that. So, we are going to have to have a good pass rush because they are going to try to do things to slow that down with the screens and the runs. If we are able to stop the run then we should be able to get after him."

- LA Chargers Defensive End Joey Bosa

On Cam Newton...

"Cam Newton is a dual threat. He does a lot of things well, as far as quarterback driven runs and he can throw the ball. This guy was a league MVP and led his team to a Super Bowl. He is a threat and a weapon. He's hard to prepare for."

- LA Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"I've always watched a bunch of Cam Newton. Especially, when he played against Oregon in the national championship in 2010. It was a tough game for me to watch growing up being a Duck fan and seeing them lose, but over the course of the years he's been to the Super Bowl, was an MVP and had a great career. I think it will be another great opportunity to learn from him on the field and be able to watch him play."

- LA Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

"I think he's doing a good job especially as of late. I think the coaches there do a really good job of scheme. They have a good running game that sets up other things. He's kind of a guy similar to last week that you know is going to try to make plays, stay in the pocket, hold on to the ball and he's a guy that can do that, so you have to make sure to watch out for that. It opens up doors for us to keep rushing and eventually get him down if he tries to make plays with his feet like that. He's definitely been effective and that coupled with the run game has been pretty good this year. We're going to have to stop that run first to start effecting Cam."

- LA Chargers Defensive End Joey Bosa

"He's able to do it all. He's tough, he's fast and he's a smart quarterback. He can make all the throws and he can extend plays with the run. He's really tough to go up against. So, that's one of the aspects of the quarterback's play that changes the game."

- LA Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

A look at what the Arizona Cardinals are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Find out what Houston Texans coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Find out what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming NFL Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Find out what San Francisco 49ers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Find out what Denver Broncos coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Find out what Denver Broncos coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Find out what Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Find out what Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Find out what Seahawks coaches and players are saying about the Patriots ahead of their game on Sunday Night Football.

Latest News

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Barbara Gillmeister from Wrentham, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Patriots News Blitz 12/4: Newton should be ready to go

Unfiltered Notebook 12/3: Attitude and focus for Butler

Patriots Claim LB Jack Cichy Off Waivers from Tampa Bay

Transcript: Conference Call Anthony Lynn 12/3

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

New Berlin Patriots fan club enthusiasm grows even more with German players' successes

32 Players Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/3

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots News Blitz 12/3: Belichick's ties to Arkansas HS coach

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Patriots News Blitz 12/2: Chargers pose tough road test

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

Advertising