What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

On the Patriots defense...

"They're really fun to watch on film. They are extremely well coached. Any time you get a combination of incredible players and coaching like that, it creates a tough defense. They're about as good as it gets. It's a great challenge and great opportunity for us to go up against one of the best defenses in the world. We'll watch as much film as we can and try put together a good protection plan for the run and pass game so it gives ourselves a shot on Sunday."

- LA Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

"We're playing a really good Patriots team that has a lot of history. They're always tough. Going against this kind of defense and who it is it's always going to be a tough out. We'll have to be on our details and be ready to go."

- LA Chargers Tight End Hunter Henry

"They're going to come up and challenge us. They're going to throw different looks at you and do different things that just make you think. You have to be ready to go. I think the mental preparation coming into the game you have to be ready to go and when it comes time you just have to make plays. We have to win our one-on-one matchups and make plays."

- LA Chargers Tight End Hunter Henry

On the Patriots offense...

"They're smart and they do a really great job getting the ball to the right guys and letting them go make plays. They're really good at scheming up. It's just one of those offenses where they have an answer for everything and that's just what I love about football."

- LA Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

"It's tough. They know how to attack you. Every time we've played them they've gotten the ball out quick. I'm sure there is going to be a lot of screens. I'm sure they are going to be getting the ball out and they'll be running the ball a lot. Bill Belichick always does a great job attacking your weakness and understanding what you do well and then attacking that. So, we are going to have to have a good pass rush because they are going to try to do things to slow that down with the screens and the runs. If we are able to stop the run then we should be able to get after him."