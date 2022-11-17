Official website of the New England Patriots

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Nov 17, 2022 at 03:27 PM
New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"They force you into mistakes. They force you into shooting yourself in the foot. They've got a saying over there – 'do your job.' If a player is there long enough, they probably hear it a thousand times in a week. Just do your job, do it to the best of your ability, and whatever happens, happens. They do their job as good as anybody."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"We're definitely looking forward to it. I feel like it's definitely an important game. It's the next one in the division and we have to go out and continue to show we're able to play our best football -- and the best still to come. It comes with preparation, detail and execution. We have to be a little bit better at it."
- Jets Defensive Back Michael Carter II

"They've got a phenomenal team, they've got a phenomenal quarterback, a great O-line and a Hall of Fame coach. Those guys are very physical, very techniqued, very disciplined. We've got a challenge ahead of us. We have to come ready to play and come ready to do things that the Jets do."
- Jets Defensive Lineman Quinnen Williams

"They're very disciplined. They're very sound in all three phases. They got after us on special teams the last time we played them. They ate us up in the field position battle. They win in different ways. It may not be demonstrative on the stat sheet, it may not be demonstrative on the tape, but at the end of the day, they're winning. That's a testament to their coaching staff and their players and the way they play."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"It's important to be on the same page and hitting on all cylinders when it comes to Sunday."
- Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson

"They're filled with a bunch of veterans, lot of smart players, lot of good football players that can look at a formation and diagnose a play before its happened. When you've been there for 20 years or whatever many years and you can teach all the snakes because the whole coaching staff knows every snake in the grass, like I've said before, and you can teach it to veterans and the veterans who already know the game of football as well as they do, they can jump, and they can do things that normal teams won't do."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"They're one of the best coached teams in the NFL. When you have a team that's an older team with a coaching staff that's been doing it for a long time no matter who is on their roster they are going to be a tough team and they are obviously going to bring it every week. They're scheme is going to be complicated and it's going to take max focus and obviously max effort to win that football game. No matter who is on their roster they are a tough team to beat."
- Jets Center Connor McGovern

"We believe and that's all that matters. We're here and what are we going to do with it? We hope to prove to the world that we're here to stay and that the Jet's are not a fluke."
- Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson

"Divisional games are always important because there's ramifications way down the line from a scenario standpoint, but it really is just another championship opportunity. I get it's the Patriots and I get it's big for the fans and some of the people upstairs in the business department, our ownership and all that stuff, but for us as coaches, players you've got to keep the main thing the main thing, and that this is another championship opportunity versus another championship football team, and we've got to play at a championship level."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"We know we can play with anybody just based off of our confidence, based off of our skill level, and really based off our ability to understand the game. I feel like we're a young group, but we're very wise in a lot of areas and it makes up for a lot of things. A lot of players have seen a lot of ball on this team and on this defense, and I think that shows a lot when we're on the field -- being able to handle situations, being able to get out the field on sudden changes, things like that. All around we got pieces to the puzzle and every piece is in the right spot, so when we can do that week in and week out, we give ourselves a fighting chance every day."
- Jets Linebacker C.J. Mosley

On playing at Gillette Stadium...

"When you're the road team we have to embrace those moments, we're the underdogs, the ones everyone wants to see fail. We've done a great job with that and hopefully can carry it into the second half of the season. The mentality is that we have something to prove, that we can turn this into our place."
- Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson

On a tight AFC East division...

"I feel like we have to take it. We haven't accomplished anything. We have to remain humble. We're still not where we want to be. These eight games will decide a lot and we have to keep playing like we have something to prove."
- Jets Defensive Back Michael Carter II

