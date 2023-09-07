Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Philadelphia Eagles

A look at what Philadelphia Eagles coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Sep 07, 2023 at 10:57 AM
Patriots.com Staff
A look at what Philadelphia Eagles coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On Bill Belichick...

"Obviously just honored to be able to coach against him on Sunday. Just have the utmost respect for him and everything that he's done for this game and in this game. I've always been fascinated about Coach Belichick and his style of coaching and why he's been so successful. Guys that I've learned – I think about Brian Daboll and the elevation that my coaching career took after being around him. I know Coach Daboll always talked about where he learned; it was from Coach Belichick. Just have so much respect for him and always fascinated by everything that he does. A ton of success year after year after year. And so, of course, I've studied him and different things with his success."

- Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

"I think he's probably one of the best coaches to ever coach this game. The consistency and the production he's been able to have and how he impacts everyone from afar - I see that and I have a lot of respect for that."

- Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

"It's very difficult because you just don't know what he is going to throw at you. He's all over the place. You just don't know and it's exciting. Whenever you get your matchup, whenever you get your opportunity you have to make the most of it. He's counting on it just like we're counting on it."

- Eagles Wide Receiver A.J. Brown

On Mac Jones...

"Tremendous player and he's been playing at high level for a long time through college and the NFL, so it'll be a good challenge for us. I think he has a good pocket feel and good pocket presence. I think he can push the ball down field when he needs to. He is willing to take his shots and he's accurate on the outside of the numbers, and he's aware to get the ball out quick when he needs to. He seems to know and read coverages well enough to get the ball out where the ball needs to go. That's really what you want your quarterback to be able to do."

- Eagles Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai

"Mac has always been a great competitor and has a hunger for the game. He's always learning and always challenging himself. I'm looking forward to him doing big things this year."

- Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

"He's a great quarterback. He was my quarterback Senior year (Alabama). Great leader. Great guy. He sees everything. Something that you might not think he sees he sees it. He's a great guy. Excited for him getting to do the things he's been able to do. Looking forward to seeing him."

- Eagles Wide Receiver Devonta Smith

"Mac Jones, we've got to make sure we hit him and make sure we disrupt him back there because at the end of the day he looks good when nobody is touching him. So, we have to make sure that at least happens by us and at least get some hits on him and make sure we disrupt them in run game and make them one dimensional."

- Eagles Defensive End Brandon Graham

On the Patriots...

"It's a good football team. As you watch them on tape they are doing some really good things. Offensively, I think they've got some really good players that have played a lot of good ball in this league. It's going to be a good challenge for us. As a defense and as a team we are looking forward to it."

- Eagles Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox

"Really good team. Really good defense. A well coached team. For us we just have to control what we can going into this game."

- Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

"New OC and new guys over there. Looking forward to the matchup. Coach Belichick always has something up his sleeve. He's one of the greatest coaches and I am looking forward to the matchup."

- Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay

"My experience has been that when you've had success you have to be ready for the unexpected, You have to be ready for things that they didn't put on tape."

- Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

On the Patriots defense...

"Great defense. (Matthew) Judon (outside linebacker), and they've had some guys there for a number of years and they've been pretty consistent with what they do. They run a multitude of different fronts. Essentially what they do, they kind of build a wall with their fronts, try to build a bear in some ways to stop the run. They're pretty efficient at it. They have good pass rushers. Yeah, man, it's going to be a challenge."

- Eagles Tackle Lane Johnson

On excitement on the start of the season...

"I'm always excited so there is never a time of me not being excited. I'm excited every week, actually every second. I wake up and even when I am sleeping I think I am very excited. It's a new year, new season. Looking forward to it."

- Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay

