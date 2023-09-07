What They're Saying: Philadelphia Eagles

On Mac Jones...

"Tremendous player and he's been playing at high level for a long time through college and the NFL, so it'll be a good challenge for us. I think he has a good pocket feel and good pocket presence. I think he can push the ball down field when he needs to. He is willing to take his shots and he's accurate on the outside of the numbers, and he's aware to get the ball out quick when he needs to. He seems to know and read coverages well enough to get the ball out where the ball needs to go. That's really what you want your quarterback to be able to do."

- Eagles Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai

"Mac has always been a great competitor and has a hunger for the game. He's always learning and always challenging himself. I'm looking forward to him doing big things this year."

- Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

"He's a great quarterback. He was my quarterback Senior year (Alabama). Great leader. Great guy. He sees everything. Something that you might not think he sees he sees it. He's a great guy. Excited for him getting to do the things he's been able to do. Looking forward to seeing him."

- Eagles Wide Receiver Devonta Smith

"Mac Jones, we've got to make sure we hit him and make sure we disrupt him back there because at the end of the day he looks good when nobody is touching him. So, we have to make sure that at least happens by us and at least get some hits on him and make sure we disrupt them in run game and make them one dimensional."