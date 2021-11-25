What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"They have created 13 turnovers in five games, and obviously they have won five games in a row. The No. 1 scoring defense in the league, offense has been very efficient, No. 6 scoring offense, they are not turning it over, they are not doing things to beat themselves. Obviously they have done a great job of taking advantage of bad football. (They're) well-coached, they are running the football, they are playing physical. It will be a huge challenge."
- Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel
"Mac Jones is playing at a high level. Their defense is playing at a high level as well. It will be a big challenge for us. It's two great teams so it will be a competitive game. I'm excited about the challenge this week for preparing to go beat the New England Patriots."
- Titans Safety Kevin Byard
"I think any time you go on the road to a team that's playing as well as the Patriots I hope that we're all locked in and ready to go. We have a lot to focus on here and get ready to prepare for a team that's playing really well."
- Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel
On the Patriots offense...
"They're coming down hill. It's old school football. We're going to have to be ready to stop the run this week."
- Titans Defensive Lineman Jeffery Simmons
"We know they are going to try to protect him [Mac Jones] and get the ball out of his hands fast. We have to go back to effort and finish. We have to get to the ball. We have to go and try to punch the ball out and create turnovers."
- Titans Defensive Lineman Jeffery Simmons
On Mac Jones...
"As long as we keep the ball in front of us, he can dink and dunk it as much as he wants. If they do get in the redzone we'll be good. Like I said, he is playing at a high level, he's doing exactly what they're asking him to do. We'll try to take away some of those options and some of those deep balls from him so he can keep checking down to running backs and stuff like that."
- Titans Safety Kevin Byard
On Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry...
"He's [Jonnu Smith] going to be a huge challenge for us. Anytime he has the ball in his hands he has the chance to go 80 yards or whatever that may be. Hunter Henry is playing really well for those guys as well. Two really good tight ends and I am really excited about the challenge to go cover both of them."
- Titans Safety Kevin Byard