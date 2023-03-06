8 Key Takeaways from NFL Scouting Combine

3. Tackle First

We spoke with ESPN's Jordan Reid on the final day of the Combine on our wrap-up podcast and he agreed the Patriots could very well have a shot at one of the top tackles at 14th overall. The duo of Paris Johnson and Broderick Jones check all the left tackle potential boxes but are light on experience. They both looked towering standing behind their podiums. Peter Skoronski is the most experienced but many project him to guard. I loved what I heard from Skoronski at the Combine, he has all the makings of a long-time pro, but seeing him stand beside North Dakota's Cody Mauch and the differences in body type stood out to me. I'm just not sure I'd risk it at 14th overall if Skoronski can't play left tackle, the only spot he really played in college. Anton Harrison is another option to seriously consider for the left side. Again, like the cornerbacks and tight ends, there are other options potentially later, but they might be confined to the right side. Darnell Wright could likely step in immediately on the right side, as could Dawand Jones of Ohio State. There is some added uncertainty because Trent Brown has played both left and right tackle and it's unclear which side he'll land on with Bill O'Brien. Don't forget about Andrew Stueber either. I spoke with Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes during his availability who said Stueber and Michael Onwenu had been helpful with advice during the draft process. My biggest question overall is whether or not Broderick Jones or Paris Johnson makes it to 14. They probably won't unfortunately and then I think we could consider trade down territory.