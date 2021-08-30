Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Aug 30 | 12:00 AM - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Aug 29, 2021 at 09:57 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Devin McCourty is known to make an entrance with his expansion t-shirt collection. He uses them to make a statement, to poke fun or touch on a pop culture moment.

On Sunday night, he used his 'fit to recognize a legend: Carli Lloyd.

Earlier this month, Lloyd announced she would be walking away from the game of soccer after the U.S. Women's National Team's fall friendly matches and the NWSL season. With a trip to New Jersey to play the Giants, it was only fitting that McCourty sport his fellow Rutgers Scarlet Knight by sporting Lloyd's Team U.S.A. jersey.

Though he said after the game he never got to know Lloyd, he respects her as a competitor and a game-changer.

"I watched her a lot and not knowing a lot about soccer but just watching because I'm like, Carli Lloyd went to Rutgers," McCourty said. "Her announcing that she's going to retire after a couple more friendlies, it was a great time to come back to New Jersey and represent a Rutgers living legend."

Related Links

Lloyd still has some games left to play, but her decision to walk away from the game resulted in an outpouring of support from fans, teammates and fellow athletes from around the world. She played in four Olympics, four World Cups and served as a U.S.W.N.T. captain. She holds the U.S.A.'s record for most goals scored in the Olympics with 10 and is third in World Cup goals with 10.

Her consistency and leadership were formative to the game, and McCourty became yet another prominent figure to pay respect to her legacy.

"You always hear people say to give people their flowers while they're still here," McCourty said. "I know I've learned a lot from just watching our compete and doing that at the highest level year in and year out."

Related Content

news

Cam Newton hilariously chases after Mac Jones for high five

Watch the incredible in-game moment. 
news

Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

Cam Newton gifts Patriots fans game balls in Philly, and their reactions are too pure. 
news

Guy family, Patriots Foundation host backpack giveaway events for local students

In the span of a few days, Lawrence Guy and the Patriots Foundation hosted two events to provide local students returning to school with the supplies they'll need. 
news

Bill Belichick presented Emmy for NFL 100 All-Time Team show

Eight rings and an Emmy. Casual, Coach. 
news

Learn about, donate to some of Devin McCourty's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

news

Eight years later, Patriots fan hasn't forgotten Devin McCourty's kindness to her late stepfather 

When Kelsey Cunningham's stepfather was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, she would do anything to make him smile -- like reach out to Devin McCourty. 
news

Patriots Platelet Pedalers complete Pan Mass Challenge, honoring Tracy Sormanti 

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers hit the road last weekend for the Pan-Mass Challenge, honoring late Patriots Cheer Director Tracy Sormanti along the way. 
news

Brockton volunteer surprised with $25,000 grant at Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

On Wednesday, the Kraft Family and the Patriots Foundation honored 26 local volunteers and organizations at the annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Ceremony at Gillette Stadium. 
news

Patriots Foundation honors frontline workers at training camp

Every training camp, the Patriots Foundation invites local groups to a VIP section to watch practice. This year, the focus is on frontline essential workers. 
news

Alaskan Patriots makes trek to Gillette Stadium for training camp

When the Patriots hosted Foxborough residents and season ticket holders for an in-stadium practice, it was a perfect opportunity for a dedicated Patriots fan to make her Gillette Stadium pilgrimage. 
news

Matthew Slater, family to host 'Community Jamboree' in Providence 

The Slater Family Foundation is aiming to bring the community together on Aug. 7. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/29

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Cam Newton hilariously chases after Mac Jones for high five

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Full Patriots - Giants Game Highlights | Preseason Week 3

Watch New England Patriots vs. New York Giants highlights from their preseason week 3 game.

Bill Belichick 8/29: 'We made progress through the preseason'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Mac Jones 8/29: 'I'm focused on today'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots react to preseason finale win over Giants

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matt Judon, Mac Jones, and others address the media following the Patriots final preseason game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Matt Judon 8/29: 'I think it is going to be a very interesting year for us'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Devin Asiasi 8/29: 'I think every week is a step forward'

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising