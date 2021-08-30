Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Devin McCourty is known to make an entrance with his expansion t-shirt collection. He uses them to make a statement, to poke fun or touch on a pop culture moment.

On Sunday night, he used his 'fit to recognize a legend: Carli Lloyd.

Earlier this month, Lloyd announced she would be walking away from the game of soccer after the U.S. Women's National Team's fall friendly matches and the NWSL season. With a trip to New Jersey to play the Giants, it was only fitting that McCourty sport his fellow Rutgers Scarlet Knight by sporting Lloyd's Team U.S.A. jersey.

Though he said after the game he never got to know Lloyd, he respects her as a competitor and a game-changer.