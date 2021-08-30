Cam Newton hilariously chases after Mac Jones for high five

We know Cam Newton seriously loves a good handshake. His first year in New England, he went out of his way to establish familiarity with his teammates through unique handshakes (and nicknames), so we know he is fully committed to the bit.

That became clear yet again Sunday night.

After Mac Jones passed the ball off to Rhamondre Stevenson for a touchdown, he returned to the sideline. His Patriots teammates greeted him in celebration after leading the charge downfield.

No one was more pumped for Jones than Newton, who put his hand out for a high five. When the rookie didn't see the offering, Newton persisted. The broadcast cameras stayed on Newton as he did his best Olympic power walk after Jones, hand extended the entire time.

Finally, he caught Jones and was rewarded for his efforts with an immaculate high five.

It didn't take long for the moment to get attention on Twitter. After the game, Newton showed Jones the video.

"I didn't hear him or see him, and then I was like, 'Oh, my bad,'" Jones said in his post-game press conference. "That's Cam for you. He's happy and he's a great teammate. I'm happy to be in the same room and just learn from him because he's a great dude."