Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

If I don't trust a team's passing game, I don't trust that team at all in the year 2020. I don't trust either of these teams' passing games. Cam Newton was hesitant to throw to open receivers last week, while 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is hesitant to call plays that require Jimmy Garoppolo to throw beyond the line of scrimmage. In a battle of running games and defense, the slight edge goes to the team with the running quarterback, the superior secondary and Bill Belichick. But Kyle's dad often brought out the worst in Belichick, and a 2-4 start would be the worst in Foxborough since 2000, Belichick's first season there.