Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, 49ers 20
The Patriots have turned the ball over seven times in their past two games, both losses. The 49ers have created just six takeaways all season. If the Patriots continue to be sloppy with the football, they could be looking at back-to-back regular-season home losses for the first time since the 2008 season.
Nick Wagoner, ESPN
Pick: Patriots 24, 49ers 20
Bold prediction: New England quarterback Cam Newton will rush for 90-plus yards. Believe it or not, Newton has only four such games in his career and hasn't hit the 90-yard mark since 2017. But the 49ers have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks, allowing 231 rushing yards to QBs so far this season, most in the NFL.
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Mina Kimes, ESPN: 49ers
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: 49ers
Damien Woody, ESPN: 49ers
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 22, 49ers 20
If I don't trust a team's passing game, I don't trust that team at all in the year 2020. I don't trust either of these teams' passing games. Cam Newton was hesitant to throw to open receivers last week, while 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is hesitant to call plays that require Jimmy Garoppolo to throw beyond the line of scrimmage. In a battle of running games and defense, the slight edge goes to the team with the running quarterback, the superior secondary and Bill Belichick. But Kyle's dad often brought out the worst in Belichick, and a 2-4 start would be the worst in Foxborough since 2000, Belichick's first season there.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 27, 49ers 21
This is a long trip for the 49ers, but they have to be rejuvenated after beating the Rams last week. The defense played much better in that game. This is also the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to New England. The Patriots were upset last week by the Broncos at home. I can't see them losing two straight on their home field. They bounce back in this one as Cam Newton plays well.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: 49ers
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: 49ers
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 24, 49ers 17
A full week of practice will make a difference for the Patriots, who should be able to generate enough points to slow down San Francisco's creative attack. Also, no one knows the flaws and limitations of Jimmy Garoppolo like the coach who drafted him.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 21, 49ers 14
The Patriots are better than they looked Sunday against the Broncos. The 49ers are worse than they looked Sunday against the Rams.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, 49ers 17
Improved health up front allows the running game to get back on track.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, 49ers 20
The Patriots get back on track but it won't be easy as they battle Jimmy G and the 49ers down to the wire.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, 49ers 17
New England came out flat last week against Denver, in part because of two weeks that were interrupted by the coronavirus. No such excuses this week, though, as another injury-riddled team comes to town. San Fran is a talented squad, however, and old friend Jimmy Garoppolo keeps his team close till the very end. The Patriots survive another nail-biter and improve to 3-3 on the season.
Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 21, 49ers 14
Patriots bounce back and defeat the 49ers. Despite Belichick's praise of George Kittle throughout the week, the Patriots defense shuts down Jimmy G's favorite target. The running game rebounds, and Cam Newton connects with Ryan Izzo for a touchdown.