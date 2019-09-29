Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Bills

The Patriots' offense is also quietly looking for stability. The team's makeshift offensive line has struggled in the running game, especially with veteran Shaq Mason starting the year in a slump. Receiver Phillip Dorsett (92.9 percent catch rate on 14 targets for 187 yards and three scores) has been a more reliable target than Josh Gordon (55 percent catch rate on 20 targets for 175 yards and one score). And Bills coach Sean McDermott has held the Patriots to 25 points or less in three of four meetings, which has included times when New England's offense was peaking. Add it all up, and this looks like a game of punts, field position and turnovers. Between Allen and Tom Brady, it's not hard to pick which quarterback is more likely to problem-solve as the day wears on.