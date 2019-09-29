Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Bills

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 29, 2019
20190927-ExpertPredictions-PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 20, Bills 17

Bold Prediction: Sony Michel will lead the way on offense for New England, as the Patriots' running game will find its groove after three outings in which the attack has trended more toward the pass.

Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPN

Pick: Patriots 21, Bills 13

Josh Allen has yet to turn in four quarters of mistake-free football this season, but he'll need to against the Patriots. A large part of his game is his ability to improvise. Whether he'll be able to make smart improvisational decisions against an opportunistic New England defense will determine how successful the Bills' offense will be Sunday.

Mike Golic, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots

Louis Riddick, ESPN: Bills

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 20, Bills 9

The Patriots' offense is also quietly looking for stability. The team's makeshift offensive line has struggled in the running game, especially with veteran Shaq Mason starting the year in a slump. Receiver Phillip Dorsett (92.9 percent catch rate on 14 targets for 187 yards and three scores) has been a more reliable target than Josh Gordon (55 percent catch rate on 20 targets for 175 yards and one score). And Bills coach Sean McDermott has held the Patriots to 25 points or less in three of four meetings, which has included times when New England's offense was peaking. Add it all up, and this looks like a game of punts, field position and turnovers. Between Allen and Tom Brady, it's not hard to pick which quarterback is more likely to problem-solve as the day wears on.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 23, Bills 21

This is a game with two 3-0 teams. Did I just write that? Yes, the Bills are undefeated as they ready to play the Patriots. They are good on defense, but face their biggest challenge here. I think they can handle it. Can Josh Allen handle the Patriots defense? I think he does just fine, but in the end the Patriots will win a close one.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Bills

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 30, Bills 21

This victory will have Tom Brady's named printed on it, along with the other things that will be thrown on the field with his name printed on them.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 30, Bills 14

It's not often that an undefeated team is a touchdown underdog at home, but the Bills are — and they should be even bigger underdogs.

Jenny Vrentas, MMQB: Patriots

Conor Orr, MMQB: Bills

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 23, Bills 13

The Bills and their improved quarterback Josh Allen aren't quite ready to take down Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Bills 9

The Bills and their fans should be fired up for this one and with injury questions along the o-line and at receiver it could be tough sledding at least early on for the Patriots offense. They always seem to figure it out though so expect a low-scoring affair that sees the Pats pull away late.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com

Pick: Patriots 20, Bills 17

It may only be Week 4, but New England's offense is hurting physically at every position. Points may therefore be at a premium against a Buffalo defense that is strongest up front. On the other side, the Patriots' D is playing confident football, and the Bills don't have enough to counter, but just might keep it close.

