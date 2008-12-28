Matt Cassel Postgame Presser - 12/28/2008

New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, December 28, 2008.

On how efficient the team was with the poor weather conditions

The weather conditions were as they were, so we knew that was going to play a role in how we called the game. So, we just figured when we got the wind with us and we were able to throw the ball we'd do that, but the offensive linemen and the running backs really stepped up today and we played a different style of game than what we've been the last few weeks, and those guys did a great job and we were able to execute and come out of here with a "W."

On specific play calls when Cassel ran the ball individually

They were called passes in which I saw something and figured I should run the ball instead of trying to throw it into the wind.

On the difficulty of throwing the ball into the strong winds

It was difficult, especially going away from our locker room, going out that way the wind gusts were coming, I guess they had to be up to 50 m.p.h. and so to throw into that you just had no accuracy, and so we didn't want to take a chance in possibly turning the ball over.

On his thoughts on the team finishing the season with 11 wins

It's been a satisfying year. To say 11 wins, I didn't know how this year was going to go when it all started. I stepped into this role, and I had some big shoes to fill, but to come out here and put ourselves into position to possibly be in the playoffs and to win 11 games was a big accomplishment, not only for myself, but also this team and this organization. And it showed the resiliency and also the great coaching that goes in every week, from Coach Belichick to Coach McDaniels to the defensive side of the ball, and it's a testament to what we do here as a Patriot.

On preparing for weather conditions as severe as they were in the game

You start making the adjustments really the night before you start getting an understanding for what the weather conditions might be, and then you start changing and adapting the game plan based on what we had heard, which were heavy winds and we might have to deal with some elements.

On the last time he punted the ball

Gosh, in high school. I was a punter in high school. They didn't take that into account though, we didn't really practice that during the week, but went out there and I think I have a pretty good average right now so I might be looking to switch over.

On what they do as they wait to hear whether or not they make the playoffs

I think we enjoy the win and we go home and we hope that the situation comes about where we get a chance to play in the playoffs. I think this team is definitely deserving and we've worked to this point and hopefully things work out where we get a shot.

On adjusting to the tough winds before passesYou just have to anticipate and the routes that you call you kind of just try to put it all on the receiver so that they can catch the ball with their body if they need to because the ball moves a little bit and you just try to be as accurate as possible.

On the pass to Randy Moss in the end zone, whether or not he thought he caught it

I thought so, but the wind grabbed it at the last second, especially going that way. That's the side that the wind was going at that moment, and so we didn't get it, but it's OK we settled and Stephen did a great job of getting us three points.