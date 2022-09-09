Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Play of the Day

In their last nine trips to Miami, the Patriots are just 2-7 straight up. In total, the Dolphins have defeated the Patriots in their last three straight matchups and four-out-of-the-last-five.

The recent struggles have inspired change from New England. Instead of traveling on Saturday, the Patriots packed their bags and headed to Miami on Tuesday, likely to accumulate to the southern heat. However, history shows, the Patriots main issues in Miami come later in the season when they travel from the cold Foxborough, Massachusetts to the hot and humid Florida. In their last six road games against Miami in the months of September and October, New England boasts an impressive 5-1 record.

Disregarding the weather, it would be no surprise if both teams got off to slow starts. New England's offense has struggled throughout the preseason while Miami will take the field for the first time under new head coach Mike McDaniel. For New England, their new-look defense and past success against some of Miami's top playmakers should keep the game relatively close. Overall, the total has hit the under in nine of New England's last 13 road games and six of their last nine games against Miami.

As Bill Belichick said, Week 1 of the regular season leaves room for the "unknown", especially against a first year head coach. The unexpectedness and relatively even spread sets up a strong teaser opportunity.