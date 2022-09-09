Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 11 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

For the third straight season, the New England Patriots (+3.5) will open their season against AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins.

Sep 09, 2022 at 09:21 AM
brian-hines-headshot-cropped
Brian Hines

Betting Analyst

stevenson-dolphins-ds-wm
Photo by David Silverman

For the third straight season, the New England Patriots (+3.5) will open their season against AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins. Unlike last season, New England will travel down south to Miami for the opener, where their recent struggles have been well documented. After opening as 2.5-point favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Fins now enter Sunday's contest as 3.5-point favorites, which features a total of 45.5. Here are five enticing bets to watch throughout the matchup.

Meyers in Miami

In two games against Miami last season, Jakobi Meyers led all New England pass catchers with 17 total targets. Showcasing a strong connection with Mac Jones throughout training camp, it would be no surprise if Meyers is again peppered with targets in the season opener. As Bill Belichick alluded to in Tuesday's press conference, Miami is a blitz happy team. Led by defensive coordinator Josh Boyer - a former Patriot assistant who worked in Miami under Brian Flores - the Dolphins sent extra pass rushers on 40.8 percent of their defensive plays last season, according to Pro Football Reference. That number ranked second-highest in the entire NFL.

Handling free rushers has been one of New England's biggest issues throughout the offseason. With new starters at four of the five offensive line spots and new coaches, the early growing pains have been as expected. On Sunday, heavy amounts of pressure will likely force Jones to get the ball out quickly, where he'll look for perhaps his most consistent and reliable receiver in Meyers.

The pick: Jakobi Meyers Over 48.5 receiving yards (-115)

Reunion at Hard Rock

One of the Patriots biggest moves of the offseason was acquiring wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Dolphins. While Parker made a strong first impression throughout the early days of training camp, a similar impression may be put on hold in Week 1 against Miami.

"[Miami is] one of the highest percentages of man-to-man coverages in the league," Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday. "Certainly not all man, but they play a high percentage of it - higher than most."

Man-to-man looks will likely result in Parker seeing his fair share of cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard has been one of the best man coverage cornerbacks in the entire NFL in recent years. Since 2020, his 44.9 passer rating allowed in single coverage in the lowest amongst cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pairing Howard's elite coverage skills with his 6-foot-1 frame, Parker will be in for a tough battle in his first game in New England.

The pick: DeVante Parker Under 42.5 receiving yards (-115)

Smith for Six

After a disappointing first season in New England, the Patriots will look to get a better return on investment from Jonnu Smith in 2022. Throughout training camp, they have been committed to doing so, force feeding Smith touches in a bevy of ways.

Part of the reason Smith has seen the ball more during the summer is the fact he's been on the field more. After playing just 525 offensive snaps last season, the Patriots have committed to more 12 personnel (two WRs, two TEs, one RB) looks this offseason. Under Josh McDaniels last season, New England ranked 27th in the league in 12 personnel usage, running just 14 percent of their total plays out of that package.

The Patriots will continue to get creative with their tight end in Week 1 as Smith will look to carry his impressive performances on the practice fields over to the game field and start off year two in New England on the right foot.

The pick: Jonnu Smith Anytime TD Scorer (+400)

Muffled Mike

Under new head coach Mike McDaniel, it appears Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki's role will be altered. After being used almost as a wide receiver in the slot the past few seasons, Gesicki was used more like a traditional tight end throughout the preseason.

Matching up against New England, Gesicki will be in for an immediate challenge in that role. The Patriots defense was stingy against opposing tight ends all last season, specifically shutting down Gesicki (two receptions for 22 yards in two games). This year, things should be even more challenging against a remodeled Patriots defense. Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson Sr. have impressed in coverage this offseason with their plus athleticism, while New England's deep and talented safety room could also be tasked with slowing down Gesicki.

With a new role, more target competition surrounding him, and a match-up against a tough New England defense, Gesicki could be in for a slow start to the 2022 season.

The pick: Mike Gesicki Under 30.5 receiving yards (-125)

Play of the Day

In their last nine trips to Miami, the Patriots are just 2-7 straight up. In total, the Dolphins have defeated the Patriots in their last three straight matchups and four-out-of-the-last-five.

The recent struggles have inspired change from New England. Instead of traveling on Saturday, the Patriots packed their bags and headed to Miami on Tuesday, likely to accumulate to the southern heat. However, history shows, the Patriots main issues in Miami come later in the season when they travel from the cold Foxborough, Massachusetts to the hot and humid Florida. In their last six road games against Miami in the months of September and October, New England boasts an impressive 5-1 record.

Disregarding the weather, it would be no surprise if both teams got off to slow starts. New England's offense has struggled throughout the preseason while Miami will take the field for the first time under new head coach Mike McDaniel. For New England, their new-look defense and past success against some of Miami's top playmakers should keep the game relatively close. Overall, the total has hit the under in nine of New England's last 13 road games and six of their last nine games against Miami.

As Bill Belichick said, Week 1 of the regular season leaves room for the "unknown", especially against a first year head coach. The unexpectedness and relatively even spread sets up a strong teaser opportunity.

The pick: Teaser - Patriots +9.5 AND Under 52.5 (-120)

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Here's what the Patriots Unfiltered crew will be watching for as the Patriots open the 2022 season on the road in Miami.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has gotten the better of the Patriots with run-pass options in recent matchups.

news

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

With the All-Pro receiver now suiting up for the Miami Dolphins, strategizing against Hill presents a new challenge.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Raekwon McMillan 9/9: "Everyone has the same level of expectation"

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Hunter Henry 9/9: "We're going to have a plan and communicate well"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Isaiah Wynn 9/9: "We've just got to do our job and protect our quarterback"

Patriots offensive lineman addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 9/9: "We've had two good solid days of practice"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Myles Bryant 9/9: "I think we are a pretty hungry team"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots kick off season in Miami

Watch as Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault evaluate the team's performance from Training Camp and preview the matchup with the Dolphins in the first game of the season. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising