Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 02 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

25 best external free agent Patriots fits

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Charting a course at 15, free agency and more

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Patriots News Blitz 3/2: Free agency is quickly approaching

Mar 02, 2021 at 09:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes a free agency overview and talks about the Patriots biggest positional needs.

Boston.com writes about some potential cap casualties that the Patriots could pursue. Be sure to check out 10 potential cap casualties that Mike Dussault believes the team could sign this offseason.

The Providence Journal discusses how the Patriots two best defensive tackles are unrestricted free agents.

Jeff Howe from The Athletic mentions how the Patriots are scouting top-level quarterback prospects aggressively and what this could mean for their draft strategy.

NBC Sports Boston writes about how the Patriots reportedly made a call to J.J. Watt’s camp. They also discuss how there is only one way that Jimmy Garoppolo will be available.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 3/1: What will the Patriots do this offseason?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/26: Fans are coming back to Gillette Stadium 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/25: Will a familiar face return to New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/24: Plenty of wide receiver options available through draft or free agency

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/23: What's the long-term plan at cornerback?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/22: David Andrews is keeping his options open

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/18: Are the Patriots looking to make a trade? 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/17: Potential free agent options

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/16: Will the Patriots use the franchise tag in 2021?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/15: Who will be under center next season

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 2/12: Questions about the offseason 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

NFL Notes: Pats should stick with Stidham

Patriots News Blitz 3/2: Free agency is quickly approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Teambuilding, rebuilding, and returning

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

25 best external free agent Patriots fits

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Offseason Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO Megan O'Brien sits down with Dave Ziegler, Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Steve Burton sits down with Scott Zolak to discuss the offense with a focus on the quarterback. In addition, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo give an in-depth look at the roster and possible changes that could occur this offseason. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Dave Ziegler on planning for NFL Draft, Free Agency

With free agency and the draft on the horizon, Megan O'Brien talks with Dave Ziegler about these important roster building events, from last month's Senior Bowl to navigating the pre-draft process without an NFL Combine. Plus, Ziegler discusses his new role in the Patriots personnel department , and what Patriots fans can get most excited about as he and his team look to build the 2021 roster.

Rapoport: Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon to return to Pats in 2021

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the three New England Patriots players expected to play in 2021.

Joe Cardona's Cross Country Road Trip

Earlier this year Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona traveled across the country, starting his journey at Gillette.

Giovanni vs Gilmore: Madden '21

Last week, our 2020 Patriots Premiere Silent Auction winner faced off against Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a thrilling, socially-distanced, game of Madden NFL '21.

Black History Month Celebration

Celebration Black history goes well beyond the month of February, and our organization has been forever changed by countless Black Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising