Patriots News Blitz 3/2: Free agency is quickly approaching

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes a free agency overview and talks about the Patriots biggest positional needs.
Boston.com writes about some potential cap casualties that the Patriots could pursue. Be sure to check out 10 potential cap casualties that Mike Dussault believes the team could sign this offseason.
The Providence Journal discusses how the Patriots two best defensive tackles are unrestricted free agents.
Jeff Howe from The Athletic mentions how the Patriots are scouting top-level quarterback prospects aggressively and what this could mean for their draft strategy.
NBC Sports Boston writes about how the Patriots reportedly made a call to J.J. Watt’s camp. They also discuss how there is only one way that Jimmy Garoppolo will be available.