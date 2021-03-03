Patriots News Blitz 3/3: Is there a Patriots reunion incoming? 

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 03, 2021
The Boston Globe writes about how former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was released by the Miami Dolphins and if a potential reunion is incoming. The Boston Globe also assesses the performance of the Patriots 2020 rookie class.

Boston.com talks about Chase Winovich’s newfound love for New Hampshire.

Boston.com also writes about how many GMs around the NFL believe that a Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a “foregone conclusion”, see what that could mean for the Patriots in 2021.

The Providence Journal writes about how there are plenty of free-agent quarterbacks available for the Patriots to consider.

The Providence Journal also discusses how special teams were one of the few highlights of the 2020 season.

The Athletic ranks the Patriots free agents and suggests what the team should do with them. Also, be sure to check out our 2021 Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown.

