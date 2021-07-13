Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

What went wrong with N'Keal Harry? It's hard to understand why Harry cannot show his real potential. Let's skip the last year of TB12, when injuries set him back. But with Cam Newton, who loves huge and strong receivers, did he not fit to the offensive scheme or is it really the lack of separation abilities? Is he maybe a candidate to get transformed to TE or would a trade be the best option? Thanks a lot and stay healthy! Matthias Lindner, Germany

I'm not sure anything actually "went wrong" with Harry, other than perhaps being drafted higher than he should have been. With first-round status comes lofty expectations. Maybe it's unfair, but that's how we often view players in this league, based on where they're selected. Had Harry been chosen in, say, the late second or third round (where his skills were probably more suited), there'd probably be less of a frustration level with his performance to date, at least from outside observers.

Harry seems to be partially a victim of his circumstances. He was never the fastest receiver in college, nor the most dynamic playmaker. That's what you'd expect to get out of a first-round pick, but the Patriots, who knew what they were getting in terms of his college career, probably decided to take a chance on him at the time because receiver was – and remains today – a position of great need for this team. Sure, he suffered some nagging injuries during his rookie year, but I don't believe those are entirely to blame for where he finds himself today, apparently searching for a change of scenery.

Meanwhile, even if New England wasn't in a better situation at tight end, I don't feel Harry is suited to make that change. For better or worse, he's a receiver, but right now, it's unclear where he'll catch passes this fall. Erik Scalavino

What are your takes at the wide receiver position? Personally, I think that the additions of [Nelson] Agholor and [Kendrick] Bourne are improvements, but $20 million plus for Agholor on a 2-year deal seems like a massive overpayment for a player who isn't a No. 1 receiver. Even if we play in two TE sets, someone in the wideout position has to impose a significant threat to the defense. Otherwise, just running the football or passing it to the TEs may render our offense to predictable. Luis Machado

For the most part, I agree with you, Luis. Bourne and Agholor do represent an upgrade to the position over last year's crop, but just how much of an impact they can provide – and whether they were worth the investment – remains to be seen. There are still a number of jobs to be won at wide receiver on this team, and even the high-priced free agents can take their roles for granted. Erik Scalavino

Why are you guys so down on the wide receivers that are currently on the roster? What we have is a mirror of the 2001, 2003, 2004 seasons with [David] Patten, [Troy] Brown, [David] Givens, and [Deion] Branch. Those teams ran the ball and the front seven and great coaching did the rest. I actually trust this group, believe it or not!!! George Archie

You're severely underrating the receiving corps of the early 2000s. Branch, Brown, et al were a much more talented group than you're giving them credit for, and I'd take them all in a heartbeat on this current squad, if I could. I understand your point that none of those guys was an elite NFL receiver, but they were all, at their best, better and more proven players than what the team has to work with right now. Perhaps the 2021 iteration will eventually prove itself equal to task of living up to the success of their predecessors, but I'm here to make an honest assessment, and it looks like they have a lot of catching up to do (no pun intended). Erik Scalavino

You hear about great route-running WRs. Running a route doesn't seem all that complex to me. What makes a great route runner and what makes a bad one? Ted Keller

As is often the case in life, the things that look easy are actually quite difficult. They just look easy when those who are good at them do them. On the surface, running a pass pattern wouldn't seem like the most complex activity in the world, but consider how in professional sports, the most elite athletes, such as Olympians, are separated by milliseconds. The difference between a gold medal and a silver can be 0.001 seconds.

It's a similar concept in route-running on an NFL field. Let's say a play calls for a receiver to run a seven-yard out pattern. The quarterback is expecting his receiver to break his route at seven yards exactly, so, he's throwing to the spot downfield, along the sideline, where he expects his receiver to be when the ball arrives. If the receiver is a little sloppy in his route and runs a six-yard or eight-yard pattern, rather than the precise seven, that could mean the difference between the pass being intercepted, falling incomplete, or being caught. The margin of error is that slim.

Another example is the stop-and-go route. Sounds simple, right? Run a little bit, stop, then resume running. The route is essentially a fly pattern (a.k.a. a go route) with a fake in the middle. What separates the great receivers from the good ones is how well they sell the fake. A great receiver will truly make it appear as if he's running a short pattern and stopping either to turn in, out, or back to the quarterback, when in reality, he's just trying to get the defender to stop running as well, so that the receiver can then explode back into his go route and thus gain separation. If the defender doesn't bite fully on the stop, he'll be in a good position to continue defending the "go" portion of the route.

These details might seem minute, but they're essential in distinguishing who are the best route runners. Often, when you see a receiver wide open downfield, it's the result of his having run a fantastic route earlier in the play. Yet, it's also the reason some of the shortest passes – those five-yard outs or slant passes, for example – are completed in traffic.