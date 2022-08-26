Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 3 vs. Raiders

Name a bubble player you're interested in that has an opportunity to earn a roster spot in this final preseason game.

I don't know how many roster spots are won or lost during preseason games but I think rookie DaMarcus Mitchell has a chance to stick around with another solid performance on special teams. -PP

With Thornton out for a while, there's an opportunity for L'il Jordan Humphrey to earn a spot. I'd also love Cam McGrone to shine Friday night. Last week against the Panthers he had a nice play where he came from his right, shot through the line and blew up a wide run. When he was drafted last year we were told 2021 was going to be a red shirt year but he was worth taking despite that. So far, he's yet to prove it. Here's to hoping he does. -FK

One of the harder projections to make on the initial 53-man roster is how the Patriots will handle their tight end depth, adding Lil'Jordan Humphrey into that tight end conversation. We know Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are roster locks. But has Devin Asiasi, Matt Sokol, or even Humphrey done enough to warrant carrying a third tight end? By utilizing practice squad spots to stash tight end depth, the Patriots can sneak another defensive back or lineman onto the initial roster. The third preseason game will determine if one of those three makes it nearly impossible for the coaching staff to cut them. Humphrey has come close to making that case so far, but he is still not cracking the top rotation during practice.

Brendan Schooler. They could use some depth there and who doesn't love a UDFA story? -AF

Pierre Strong. He's not on the roster bubble per se, but is on a playing time bubble. I'm not sure if my eyes were just deceiving me in the desert, but he started to show a little explosion to me in Vegas. I like the top trio of backs, but either Strong or Kevin Harris could be called into action this year and I'm not sure how ready either of them are at this point. -MD

If the Patriots were to look outside the organization over the next week for a player to add, which position do you think they should target?

I think the Patriots could use help on the offensive line and at cornerback. -PP

A solid, versatile offensive lineman. Depth seems to be an issue right now and it's not like Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn have the best track records when it comes to staying healthy. It all starts up front. -FK

Cornerback. I like what we've seen out of Jalen Mills and the rookie Jones's, but this secondary still feels like when the Patriots acquired Aqib Talib during the 2012 season. Their defense would improve leaps and bounds with a true number one corner, slotting guys like Mills and Myles Bryant into the right spots in the pecking order. -EL

An offensive lineman or a defensive back. -AF