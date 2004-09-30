Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Thu Sep 15 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Streaking Patriots still stinging from last game at Buffalo

They're 14-0 in regular-season games and 3-0 in the playoffs since, on the verge of becoming only the seventh professional football team - including the 1947-48 AAFC Cleveland Browns - to win 18 in a row, and the first since Denver in 1997-98.

Sep 30, 2004 at 05:00 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Anytime someone tells Bill Belichick how great his team is, the New England Patriots coach needs only to slip in a tape of last year's season opener to stay grounded.

More than a year later, a 31-0 loss on the road to Buffalo still has a humbling effect.

Long before the Patriots won their second Super Bowl in three years last February, and before they reeled off 17 straight wins to now sit within one victory of matching an NFL record, New England was briefly a team in disarray.

"We went in there last year and got hammered in every phase of the game," Belichick said. "We got outcoached, outplayed. ... The game could have been a lot worse than it was. You can't ignore it."

What Belichick does ignore is that the Patriots have already made up for that loss by beating the Bills at New England 31-0 to end the 2003 regular season.

And he also neglects to mention the Patriots appeared in a state of shock following the surprise release of a defensive leader, safety Lawyer Milloy, days before the season opener - compounded with Milloy signing with Buffalo.

But Belichick's message is clear as the Patriots travel to play Buffalo on Sunday. The master strategist might shrug off his team's momentous streak as being relatively meaningless, and refer to last year's success as being in the past, but he'll refer to history when it provides him a motivational advantage.

"I don't think anybody's worried about anything around here except trying to find a way to do better against the Bills in Buffalo," Belichick said. "That's plenty to fill our plate right now."

His players appear to be buying in to the usual "one-game-at-a-time" mantra.

"We're not even thinking about it," cornerback Ty Law said, referring to the winning streak. "It's hard to play in Buffalo. We'll be the first team to tell you how hard. We got hammered the last time there."

Recalling losses is becoming difficult for the Patriots, coming off their bye week after opening this season with wins over Indianapolis and Arizona. Their last loss came more than a year ago, a 20-17 defeat at Washington, which dropped New England's record to 2-2.

They're 14-0 in regular-season games and 3-0 in the playoffs since, on the verge of becoming only the seventh professional football team - including the 1947-48 AAFC Cleveland Browns - to win 18 in a row, and the first since Denver in 1997-98. With a win against Buffalo, the Patriots will get an opportunity to break the record by hosting Miami on Oct. 10.

The streak adds a dimension to what in recent years has developed into a much-anticipated game between two AFC East rivals.

Two years ago, their meetings were referred to as "Bledsoe Bowls," after the Patriots traded veteran quarterback Drew Bledsoe to Buffalo. Last year, the Bills' addition of Milloy brought extra spice.

Now it's "The Streak," one the Bills vow to break.

"They ain't winning 18 straight, I'll tell you that," defensive tackle Pat Williams said. "I don't care what kind of game plan they come in with, we're going to win on Sunday. The guys are hungry around here. We ain't settling for nothing less."

The Bills, also coming off their bye week, have many reasons to be motivated. Buffalo has opened this season with consecutive 13-10 losses to Jacksonville and Oakland.

That's a discouraging start for new coach Mike Mularkey's team that has so far shown few signs of overcoming its recent troubled past. How bad has it been in Buffalo? The Patriots' 17 consecutive victories match the number of times the Bills have won since the start of the 2001 season.

Williams is growing sick of the constant questions he faces from reporters and fans.

"I've stayed home the last two weeks because you're tired of hearing it. Everybody's on you," Williams said. "We've got to make a change on Sunday. Then we can go out and people will be saying, `Congratulations. Good job."'

The Bills, in some cases, are the anti-Patriots. They feature a sputtering offense and seem incapable of winning close games.

Including this season, Buffalo has lost six of its last 12 by four points or less.

The Patriots, in comparison, count seven wins by four points or less during their streak.

Law chalks it up to teamwork and a little bit of luck.

"I think it takes a little luck anytime," Law said. "Ain't nothing wrong with that, is there?"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Spielvorschau Patriots vs. Steelers

Am Sonntag treffen die New England Patriots auswärts auf die Pittsburgh Steelers. In der Spielvorschau erfahrt ihr alles Wichtige zu dieser Partie.

news

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

A look at what Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/14

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

The Pats wideout finished with a team-high four catches for 55 yards in last Sunday's loss to Miami.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/14

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

Davon Godchaux hosts second backpack giveaway at local Boys & Girls Club

Mac Jones prepares to face former Alabama teammate

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Sizing Up the Steelers

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Mac Jones, Matthew Slater and more address the media on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Mac Jones 9/14: "We're moving in the right direction in practice"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/14: "We've got to step it up and play better"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/14: "It's an athletic defense with some good powerful people inside"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 at Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 20-7 loss from the Miami Dolphins in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Press Pass: Coaches discuss turning the page to the Steelers

Patriots coaches Matt Patricia, Jerod Mayo, Steve Belichick and more address the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising