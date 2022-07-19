Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Curious if Paul is forever the pessimist? Lighten up a little! Being from Chicago, you sound like a Bears fan. Difference being Bears fans have a reason to be disgruntled when comparing their fortunes to the Patriots over the last two decades. - Jake Homuth

I'm not really concerned with Bears fans and how they sound, and really I'm not concerned with the six Super Bowl titles the Patriots have won over the past 20-plus years. All that matters to me is the current team and how things look in the present and to a lesser extent the future. Over the last two years the Patriots have been an average football team with a 17-17 record during that time. Based on the offseason and the questions on the coaching staff, I'm not expecting a major change from that pattern. I can sit here and say the Patriots will win 13 games and win the Super Bowl and have people call me an optimist. But that's not how I really feel so I would being disingenuous if I did that solely to make the fans excited. Instead I'm focusing on how I feel the team needs to improve in order to get back to the top in what has become a loaded AFC race. I don't mean to sound pessimistic but I feel Mac Jones needs some help and the defense needs a lot of improvement to get back to that level.

Paul Perillo

I'd be interested to know how other teams/coaches fared the two or three season after a major quarterback change, like what the Patriots have experienced with Tom Brady. (i.e. Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo/Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers/Justin Hebert, Peyton Manning/Andrew Luck). We always hear the media railing on Bill, how he can't win without Brady. In some of those combos the replacement had already been in place a year or two prior to the transition. Which of course was not the case with the Patriots. Personally I like the direction the team is headed in, provided the arrow continues to point up and we see steady development of these younger players. - Pete Condon

I will take the examples you left individually and start with one example that most closely resembles the Patriots and that's the Colts. Indy went from Manning to Luck and maintained a high level of play. And in reality, the team had far less talent around it at the time, as evidenced by the 2-14 finish in 2011 when Manning sat out with his neck injury. The Colts drafted Luck first overall, immediately plugged him in and went 11-5 in each of his first three seasons. It was a pretty average team that Luck elevated to the playoffs, eventually advancing to the AFC title game in his third season. Rivers and Herbert also was similar in that the rookie immediately followed the long-time starter. San Diego went 5-11 in Rivers' last season with the team, and Herbert took over early in his rookie season and went 6-9. Head coach Anthony Lynn was fired and rookie coach Brandon Staley took over last year and the Chargers finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs despite some solid play from the quarterback. Prescott took the reins from an injured Romo during his rookie season and the fourth-round pick posted a 13-3 record before losing in the first round of the playoffs. Dallas is 53-32 in his six seasons and when he's been healthy the Cowboys have been in the mix in the NFC East. Green Bay's situation was a little different in that Rodgers sat for three seasons while Favre continued to play, but even then it took him a year to emerge as one of the best in the game. The Packers went 6-10 in his first season as the starter before going 11-5 in Year 2 and winning the Super Bowl the following season. These are all examples where the long-time quarterback was replaced by a capable and at times better alternative, but there are far more instances when finding the new guy takes a lot of time. Miami is still looking to find an answer after losing Dan Marino more than two decades ago. Mac Jones enjoyed a solid rookie season and we'll see if he can some day be a capable alternative to Brady.

Paul Perillo

I have to believe that N'Keal Harry gave everything he had but it just didn't click on the field based on the fact that if he wasn't trying hard enough we all know Bill Belichick would have just cut him loose a long time ago. I genuinely wish him all the best in Chicago (just not against us at any point in his new career). What's your view on how it has all played out and how N'Keal Harry conducted himself? - Marc Saez

Things never seemed to settle in for Harry during his time in New England. He was injured during his first training camp, missed much of the first part of the season and never caught up. He always seemed to be dealing with sort of physical problems and wasn't always available. In terms of his work ethic he wasn't always a participant in the offseason program and I feel that set him back even further. Belichick probably would have traded him last summer if there were any suitors, and at this point he obviously wasn't going to make the team and would have been a free agent in 2023, so he decided to take next to nothing in return to make it happen. Harry never appeared comfortable in the Patriots offense and his skill set wasn't conducive to the team's quick passing attack. He struggled to get open and consistently catch the ball. I'd be surprised if the Bears get much more out of him than the Patriots did because he lacks the ability to get open quickly and make plays.