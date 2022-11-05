Official website of the New England Patriots

Analysis: How will the Patriots Offensive Line Look Without David Andrews and Marcus Cannon vs. Colts?

Matthew Judon Doesn't Know What the 'Remedy or Ingredient' is To His Success, But it Sure is Working With the Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 9 vs. Colts

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

NFL Announces Nominees For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA, New Fan Voting Opportunity

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick on developing the team 11/4: "If I can help a player, I will try to help him"

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Coming to Foxborough, Jets Recap, Jabrill Peppers 1-on-1

Belestrator: Previewing the Colts Pass Rush

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

Folk's consistency continues to deliver for Patriots

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Jabrill Peppers

Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Bill Belichick 11/2: "They've put together a solid roster"

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Nov 05, 2022 at 02:27 PM
On facing the Patriots...

"Obviously, you want to get your first win and I'm really looking forward to playing against Coach (Bill) Belichick and the Patriots. There's nobody that's done it better and they always present a challenge defensively. I know it's going to be a challenge and it's going to be a hostile environment. I'm looking forward to it."
- Colts Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

"Looking forward to going up against a good football team. Obviously, a well-coached team. Can't wait to see us play on Sunday."
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

On the Patriots defense...

"Good front seven. Obviously, they are going to be well-schemed up. They do a great job of realizing what an offense does and try to stop them from doing that. A big task in front of us, big loaded front again. Plenty of film study this week, get after them and have a great week today."
- Colts Center Ryan Kelly

On Bill Belichick's track record against young quarterbacks,,,

"We're not ready to go in there and waive the white flag. So, we're excited about the opportunity and we know Belichick's the best ever, especially going against young quarterbacks. It's a team effort. They play very well defensively, they have a good scheme, they're very game-week oriented. They're going to have a certain way that they're going to do things and we go in with a plan, but always against a Belichick team, you have to be ready to adapt as you go in game."
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

Trending Video

Mic'd Up at Practice: Patriots Running Backs Coach Vinnie Sunseri

Listen to the sounds of practice outside of Gillette Stadium as Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri is mic'd up as New England prepares to take on the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Journey: Rhamondre Stevenson

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Rhamondre Stevenson as he journeys from his pickup football games all the way into the NFL with the Patriots.

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Devin McCourty takes us behind the scenes in the Patriots locker room, and his decision to join in a unique celebration. Plus, Bill Belichick highlights the Colts stout defensive line on the Belestrator, and hear from Rhamondre Stevenson about his unconventional path to the NFL in "The Journey". All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jakobi Meyers 11/4: "No matter what they say Mac Jones keeps just fighting"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/4: "We're prepared for all types of quarterback runs and scrambles"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/4: "We have to be ready for everything that we have seen so far"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

