What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

"We're not ready to go in there and waive the white flag. So, we're excited about the opportunity and we know Belichick's the best ever, especially going against young quarterbacks. It's a team effort. They play very well defensively, they have a good scheme, they're very game-week oriented. They're going to have a certain way that they're going to do things and we go in with a plan, but always against a Belichick team, you have to be ready to adapt as you go in game."

- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich