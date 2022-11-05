What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"Obviously, you want to get your first win and I'm really looking forward to playing against Coach (Bill) Belichick and the Patriots. There's nobody that's done it better and they always present a challenge defensively. I know it's going to be a challenge and it's going to be a hostile environment. I'm looking forward to it."
- Colts Quarterback Sam Ehlinger
"Looking forward to going up against a good football team. Obviously, a well-coached team. Can't wait to see us play on Sunday."
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
On the Patriots defense...
"Good front seven. Obviously, they are going to be well-schemed up. They do a great job of realizing what an offense does and try to stop them from doing that. A big task in front of us, big loaded front again. Plenty of film study this week, get after them and have a great week today."
- Colts Center Ryan Kelly
On Bill Belichick's track record against young quarterbacks,,,
"We're not ready to go in there and waive the white flag. So, we're excited about the opportunity and we know Belichick's the best ever, especially going against young quarterbacks. It's a team effort. They play very well defensively, they have a good scheme, they're very game-week oriented. They're going to have a certain way that they're going to do things and we go in with a plan, but always against a Belichick team, you have to be ready to adapt as you go in game."
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich