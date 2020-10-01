What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

On facing the Patriots...

"When you play the Patriots, you're always going to get their best shot. That's how we're looking at it and we have looked at it throughout the weeks here."

- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

"I mean Cam (Newton), he's a heck of a quarterback, he's a heck of an athlete. Going against these guys, they're very fundamentally sound, so it's definitely going to be a good game on our end."

- Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill

"They have a good defense. Obviously, they've won football games and defense is a big part of that. And you know, I think as an O-Line, we're just trying to prepare with the same mentality. Making sure we're studying, making sure we're watching the film, what they're doing, and just practicing the right way. We practice with a game-like tempo, and I think that's been paying off for us and to keep that going, it's a challenge, but it's what we're up for and Coach (Andy) Reid doesn't accept anything but it so you know we're excited for another challenge this week and the challenges will just continue. We got a big bullseye on our back coming off the Super Bowl win, and we started this thing right, we just got people going."

- Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher

"They do a heck of a job on the offensive side. They've got a great coordinator who has been doing it a long time and done it a bunch of different ways, and they've got good players—Cam being in a role there that he has fully accepted and I think he's enjoying, so he's doing a great job. So, we anticipate them being able to run the ball, but don't be fooled because Cam can throw the ball, too, very well and they mix it up and have the flexibility to do so. Then defensively, likewise, they're always very well-coached, their scheme is as sound as can be and they do quite a few things out of it."